Harry Kane now tops the updated Ballon d’Or 2026 power rankings by The Independent, with Lamine Yamal second and Rodri climbing from fourth to third

Kylian Mbappe has slipped from third to fourth in the rankings despite winning the World Cup Golden Boot, while Lionel Messi remains in fifth position

Polymarket data on Thursday gave Kane a 75% chance of winning the prestigious award ahead of the ceremony in London on Monday, October 26, 2026

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Harry Kane has moved to the top of the latest Ballon d’Or 2026 power rankings, while Kylian Mbappe drops as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Rodri make a late push.

Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi feature in the updated Ballon d’Or 2026 power rankings. Photo source: R.Madrid/Barcelona/Bayern Munich.

Source: Facebook

The updated rankings by The Independent were reported on Thursday, October 22, 2026, four days before the ceremony in London.

In the outlet’s previous list, reported on October 14, Yamal was first, ahead of Kane, Mbappe, Rodri and Messi. Kane now leads the way, with Yamal second and Rodri climbing from fourth to third.

Mbappe has slipped from third to fourth, while Lionel Messi remains fifth. Polymarket data also has Kane as the clear favourite, giving him a 75% chance of winning as of Thursday morning.

Ballon d’Or 2026 power rankings: Top 5

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Kane scored 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions in 2025/26, helping Bayern win a league and cup double. He added six goals at the World Cup as England reached their best finish since 1966. The striker has 17 goal contributions in 11 appearances this season.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Yamal recorded 24 goals and 18 assists as Barcelona won LaLiga last season. He became the first under-20 player to feature in both a European Championship final and a World Cup final, winning both.

3. Rodri (Barcelona)

Rodri was crucial to Spain’s World Cup triumph and won the tournament’s Golden Ball. His club campaign was weaker, with Manchester City winning the FA Cup and League Cup but missing out on the Premier League.

4. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Mbappe scored 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid and won the World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals. Real Madrid’s failure to win a major trophy, however, could count against him.

5. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi, 39, scored eight goals at the World Cup as Argentina reached the final, where they lost to Spain. The eight-time winner is chasing a record-extending ninth Ballon d’Or.

Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise and Pau Cubarsi complete the top 10.

Top 5 players by goal contributions

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kane led the 2026 Ballon d’Or contenders for goal contributions across club and country.

The Bayern Munich striker recorded 81 goal contributions, made up of 73 goals and eight assists, between August 3, 2025, and July 19, 2026.

Messi was second with 75, followed by Mbappe on 71, Erling Haaland on 69 and Michael Olise on 62. Yamal missed out on the top five, with 45 goal contributions from 57 matches.

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Source: YEN.com.gh