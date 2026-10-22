Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto has reportedly died, according to a news alert shared by GHOne TV on Thursday, October 22

Dzokoto was best known for his role in TV3 sitcom Efiewura and as host of Edziban, a show about Ghanaian food joints and local cuisine

His family is yet to issue a statement, while many fans have taken to social media to mourn the actor and broadcaster in emotional posts

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Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto has reportedly died.

Veteran actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto, known for TV3 sitcom Efiewura, has reportedly died, according to GHOne TV. Photo source: Kwame Dzokoto.

Source: Facebook

GHOne TV, which is part of the EIB Network, shared the news on its Instagram page on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

In a news alert, the station described him as a “Ghanaian actor/media personality” and announced that he was dead.

His family has yet to issue an official statement on his death at the time of writing. Details surrounding his death have not been made public. News of his reported death has saddened many of his fans on social media.

Who was Kwame Dzokoto?

Dzokoto was best known for his role in TV3’s popular sitcom Efiewura. He also hosted Edziban, a TV3 show about Ghanaian food joints and cuisine.

In recent times, he appeared in the series Osumesi. Away from entertainment, he contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016.

Raised mainly by his mother in Sekondi, the broadcaster also worked in radio and later moved into media management.

The Facebook post of GHOne TV, in which it reports Kwame Dzokoto’s death, is below.

Fans react to Kwame Dzokoto’s reported death

Social media users have taken to the comment section to mourn the veteran actor. Below are some of the comments:

captainplanet4x4 said:

“Oh no.”

iamserwaa_osei said:

“Oh how? So he only came to say goodbye.”

kalebmens said:

“My greatest fear when I saw the recent videos of him. This is so sad. Rest well, sir.”

dreamboss_1 said:

“My condolences.”

Kwame Dzokoto dismisses illness reports

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Kwame Dzokoto dismissed reports about his health in September 2026. Concerns were raised after footage of him at The 70 Slate launch at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra circulated online.

In a video with Kumchacha, the actor said he was alive and in good health. He also urged bloggers and media practitioners to verify information before publishing it.

False reports, he said, can distress family members who come across them unprepared.

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Source: YEN.com.gh