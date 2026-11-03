FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono deactivated his social media accounts following the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda

Owono faced hostile crowd reactions at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium after the collision that left De Miguel fighting for his life

FC Andorra defended their goalkeeper as both clubs mourned the tragedy that shook Spanish football

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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has stepped away from social media in the wake of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda's death, a tragedy born from a collision between the two players during a Segunda División match.

The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international was at the centre of the incident when De Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest following their on-field collision at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium.

De Miguel was rushed to hospital, but his neurological condition worsened in the hours that followed. Tenerife confirmed his death on Tuesday, November 3.

Jesus Owono deactivates his social media accounts following the tragic passing of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. Photos by Anna Barclay and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Jesus Owono deactivates social media accounts

The atmosphere at the stadium grew hostile towards Owono in the immediate aftermath, with sections of the crowd directing angry chants of "murderer!" at the goalkeeper.

The public backlash, combined with grief over De Miguel's passing, led Owono to deactivate his accounts across social media platforms, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Journalist Iván Álvarez, speaking on El Partidazo de COPE, reported that Owono had also wished to reach out privately to the late striker's family before making any public statement, wanting to offer his condolences personally before addressing wider audiences.

FC Andorra stands behind Jesus Owono

FC Andorra moved quickly to support their player, offering condolences to De Miguel's family while making clear that the collision carried no intent to harm.

The club's statement was one of several responses as the shock of the incident spread through Spanish football.

Below is FC Andorra's statement on X:

The tragedy has cast a heavy shadow over both clubs and their supporters, with Owono's withdrawal from public platforms reflecting the weight of circumstances he has found himself navigating since the match.

Owono faces potential 4-year jail sentence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jesus Owono could face a criminal investigation following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel Alameda.

Spanish authorities are assessing whether his challenge amounts to accidental death under Article 142 of the country’s Penal Code.

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Source: YEN.com.gh