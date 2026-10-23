The Ghana Education Service stated on October 22, 2026, that it is planning to reopen Obuasi Senior High Technical School

The school was shut down on August 5 after students allegedly attacked the headmaster and vandalised property on campus

Six students were arrested following the violent disturbances that erupted amid allegations linked to a discovery on the school compound

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS) is set to welcome back its continuing students next week, about three months after violent disturbances forced the institution to close its doors.

GES says Obuasi Senior High Technical School will reopen to continuing students next week, three months after violence led to its closure and six arrests. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement signed by GES Public Relations Head Daniel Fenyi on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the service confirmed that preparations to resume academic activities for the affected students were well underway, with further updates to follow as needed.

What led to the Obuasi SHTS closure

The school was shut down on August 5, 2026, after a wave of unrest swept through the campus.

Students allegedly turned on headmaster Abdulai Zakaria, injuring him in a confrontation that also resulted in damage to school and personal property.

Six students were arrested in connection with the violence.

The incident was reportedly triggered by allegations surrounding what appeared to be the remains of a baby discovered buried within the school compound.

A section of the student body accused the headmaster of being aware of the situation, accusations that a subsequent committee investigation could not substantiate with direct evidence.

Authorities temporarily shut the school to continuing students to restore order and allow investigations to proceed safely.

Path back to the classroom

While continuing students have been away, first-year students have already been in class since September 18, when they reported for the start of the new academic year.

The GES statement indicated that school management was actively working towards bringing continuing students back next week, though a specific date was not stated.

The service noted it would communicate any further developments when necessary.

The Facebook post below contains GES' official press release.

Govt orders suspension of Obuasi SHTS headmaster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister of Education ordered the immediate suspension of Zakaria Abdulai, headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), following allegations of misconduct involving a female student.

The directive came through an official press release dated October 13, 2026, in which the Ministry confirmed that the matter had come to light following claims reported by Joynews and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

In the statement, the Minister instructed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to move swiftly to suspend Zakaria Abdulai while a thorough investigation into the matter is conducted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh