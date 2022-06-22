Students of Ghana International School (GIS) have organised their annual prom night in a grand style

A video from the prom night shows a lavish display of riches, style, and class from students who arrived in expensive cars

The video which surface on Twitter has stirred loads of reactions from tweeps who thin these students are leaving in a different Ghana

Ghana International School (GIS), one of the most prestigious basic to secondary schools in the country, has held its 2022 prom night.

The prom night held before the school's academic year came to a close on Tuesday, June 22, 2022, was a spectacle to behold.

Just like it happens on every prom night, students came out in their best looks to have fun with their colleagues.

Students of GIS had fun at their 2022 Prom Photo source: @grahl_photography

A video from the night has popped up showing excerpts of GIS' 2022 prom. The video shared on Twitter by blogger Sika Official shows students displaying wealth and class.

Many of the prom attendees arrived on the red carpet in expensive cars and dressed in stylish outfits. The boys, generally, wore fine suits while the girls rocked nice evening gowns. Most of the students arrived in pairs of a boy and a girl.

Ghanaians react to lavish display at GIS Prom 22

Following the emergence of the GIS Prom video, many Twitter users have been sharing their thoughts.

For many tweeps, these students (kids) are living in a Ghana which is different from what the regular people know. Others lamented the class difference between the rich and poor in Ghana.

Below are some of the reactions to the video.

