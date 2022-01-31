Fruits are one of the most important sources of nutrients that helps humans stay healthy. They are not just eaten due to their sweetness but their innate capacities to function as antioxidants and immune system boosters. Unfortunately, while some of these nutrient holders are available all year round at pocket-friendly prices, the price of some of the most expensive fruits could buy a nice car.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Frozen berries. Photo. unspash.com, @designerdev

Source: UGC

The most expensive fruit in the world is about a few dollars, and this increased price may be related to factors such as the distinguished process of growth and scarcity. You have probably come across or savoured the satisfying taste of many furuits, but do you know the most coveted fruits around the globe?

10 of the most expensive fruits in the world

You must be intentional, willing, and able to part with a good amount of your income to enjoy the nutrients that the most expensive fruits offer. Below is a list of the expensive fruits around:

1. Yubari Melon - $22,500

Yubari Melon. Photo: @bigbasket_com

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What is the most expensive fruit in the world? It is Yubari Melon. This special melon sells at different prices, but no fruit comes close to how much a pair of Yubari Melons sold some years ago. This Japanese fruit is cultivated in the Hokkaido region because of the unique climate in that part of the country.

In 2019, a pair of this fruit sold for a whopping and record-breaking price of about $42,450, meaning that one of these pairs went for as high as $22,500. So, by implication, the cost of a pair of Yubari Melon can buy two 2021 Chevy Trailblazers and still have some change to spare.

2. Taiyo no Tamago mango - $4,500

Taiyo no Tamago mango. Photo: @epiphanyfarmltd

Source: Twitter

The name translates into an egg of the sun, and a look at this fruit will help you see why it is so addressed. A fully ripe Taiyo no Tamago mango will have high sugar content. The highest that this fruit has been sold for is $4500. Nevertheless, a piece mostly sells for about $50.

3. Heligan pineapple - $1,600

Heligan pineapple. Photo: @HeliganGardens

Source: Twitter

This pineapple would ordinarily sell at around $1,600, and you can blame the difficult cultivation process for its price. It takes a lot of back-breaking manual labour alongside some hay soaked in urine and fresh manure to get them. During an auction, one of these pineapples sold for $16,000 at some point.

4. Square Watermelon - $800

Square Watermelon. Photo: @Nig_Farmer

Source: Twitter

You probably wonder how a watermelon could be square in shape when most of the ones in the market are spherical. This shape difference is one of the reasons why the cube-shaped watermelon is pricy.

To get this watermelon shaped as a cube or square, the farmer grows it in a special box or mould generally made of glass so that the sunlight can still reach them. A harvested cubed watermelon that weighs about 13 pounds will go for nothing less than $800.

5. Ruby Roman Grapes - $400

Ruby Roman Grapes. Photo: @SeriousStrange

Source: Twitter

This is unarguably the sweetest grape you can taste in this lifetime and also the priciest grape there is. The grape usually has nothing less than 18 per cent and 20 grams of sugar content, while some could be as high as 30 per cent. A cluster of this fruit with 26 pieces sold for $8,400 in 2015, and at an auction in 2020, a bunch sold for $12,000, which is about $400 per grape.

6. Densuke Watermelon - $250

Densuke Watermelon. Photo: @69soxfera

Source: Twitter

This watermelon is a special type in that the skin is all black and stripeless. It is a rare beauty aesthetically; however, if you are fixated on the palatability, you should also know that it is easily the sweetest of the different watermelon varieties.

The highest price that this fruit has been sold for was $6,100 in 2008. It would ordinarily go for about $250, which is still an exorbitant price for a fruit.

7. Sekai Ichi Apple - $20

Sekai Ichi Apple. Photo: @ProfsGale

Source: Twitter

This is one of the most expensive apples you can ever come across. One gram of this apple can go for as much as $20. It is unknown whether this variety was the one that won the Guinness world records of biggest apple in the world in 2005.

Nevertheless, the biggest apple was harvested by a Japanese farmer, Chisato Iwasaki, in Hirosaki City, Japan. The apple weighed a breathtaking 1.849 kilograms, approximately 4 pounds or 1,849 grams.

8. Dekopon Orange - $9

Dekopon Orange. Photo: @puppybunnies

Source: Twitter

This variety of orange sits comfortably on a list of hybrid fruits worldwide. It is a genetic blend of Ponkan and Kiyomi, developed in 1972 in Japan. It is a type of mandarin-orange mix which is sweet, healthy to the body, and seedless.

This particular orange will cost you the most if you love citrus fruits. Six of the Dekepon orange has an estimated selling price of $80, which is somehow pricey coming from the citrus family. Nevertheless, some reports claim it sells for about $9 per unit.

9. Buddha-shaped pear - $9

Buddha-shaped pear. Photo: @SIFpod

Source: Twitter

Okay, you know what a pear looks like, but this kind of pear gives off the religious vibe if you are into that kind of a thing. As the name implies, this fruit takes the shape of Buddha. So, it must be captivating to behold a culturally revered religious personality on a tree branch in your refrigerator and then down your oesophagus.

Growing this type of pear is not like the process involved in regular pear cultivation. The idea of the Buddha-shaped pear was initiated by a Chinese farmer, Xianzhang Hao, on his farm in Hebei Province, China. The cultivation process involves letting this pear grow in special moulds shaped like a Buddha statue. Then, they get to sell one not-so-big pear for $9 for the farmers' trouble.

10. The Sembikiya Queen Strawberries - $7

Sembikiya Queen Strawberries. Photo: @JanelleBrito

Source: Twitter

Of course, this is another strawberry, but it is not just any kind. The Sembikiya Queen Strawberry has a shape, texture, and taste that distinguishes it from other strawberries. To taste a dozen of this strawberry, you must be willing to part with around $85. This means that a single Sembikiya Queen strawberry costs approximately $7.

Now that you know some of the most expensive fruits around, is there anyone you have had a personal experience with? Will you be comfortable with meeting the price of these fruits? Remember that it is crucial to have fruits on your daily menu for healthy living.

Are you considering changing your television? Yen.com.gh recently discussed variants of TCL TVs and how much they cost.

Whether you want QLED, Smart TVs, AI TVs, Android TVs, or Satelite TVs, the post discusses what you should know about each type to make an informed decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh