A Ghanaian couple has offered netizens a glimpse of their dream house after completing the building

In a video making rounds on social media, the couple shared the start-to-finish process of the building

Netizens who thronged the comment section congratulated the couple on their latest achievement

A Ghanaian couple has taken to social media to celebrate after they completed their dream house.

In a post making rounds on social media, they shared a video and flaunted photos of the building which has since garnered the admiration of many netizens.

Before and after photos of the plush building Photo credit: @Cocoa Liquor

Source: TikTok

The couple captured every step of the construction process from the initial groundbreaking to the final touches.

The ranch-style building was beautifully painted with a blend of white and ash tones.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise couple

The video has since gone viral and as of the time of filing this report had reached over 1000 people. Netizens who saw the video were thrilled and congratulated the Ghanaian couple over their achievement.

@Eunice Konadu wrote:

"Congratulations dearie. I tap into this blessings. I love ur design."

@Nii_Kwaatei wrote:

"People are typing “tap into ur grace ,testimony etc……The question is, are u ready to employ professionals 4 ur building project?…Their project has construction drawings from architect and engineer."

@Kai wrote:

"Beautiful house. When is the house party?"

@Russell-Asante J wrote:

"Simple lethal reciprocity at work! This is beautiful!"

@Interior Design & Styling wrote:

"Love this for you! Congratulations."

@lyndamensah625 wrote:

"Nice and portable."

@Kdrama advise wrote:

"Congratulations Kay."

@Andy B wrote:

"Great. Congratulations. If I may ask, approximately, how much did you spend?"

Source: YEN.com.gh