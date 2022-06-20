Kojo Jones and his wife Raychel have got many social media users talking with a video of their son

The video originally shared by Raychel shows the little boy riding a quad bike with Kojo JOnes at home

Coming just three months after their grand wedding, a section of social media has been left wondering when they had the boy

Empire Domus CEO Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and his wife, Raychel Jones, have set tongues wagging on social media.

This follows the emergence of a video of the young businessman and a little boy believed to be his son.

The video which was first shared by Kojo Jones' wife on Snapchat shows the boy riding a quad bike with the businessman. While the father's face showed in the video, the child had his face covered with love and crown emojis.

Kojo Jones' wife has flaunted their son 3 months after their lavish wedding

Sharing the video, Raychel Jones showered loved in her caption which was inscribed on the video.

“We love you like a fat kid loves cake,” Raychel said.

After posting the video, it has found its way onto Instagram courtesy of gossip blogger @mari_gyataa who wondered whether the child was for both of them or just one of them.

See below for the video:

Ghanaians surprised by 'Kojo Jones' child'

The video of the boy and caption from Kojo Jones' wife has shocked a section of Ghanaians. Just like the blogger who reposted, a lot of them did not about the couple having a child and have been left asking questions. There were others who felt it was the couple's private life and must be left to them.

carol_serwaah said:

"If they didn't post this child's video..all this info would have been withheld. Thank God they did ooo."

nanaansahob7 said:

"Is it a crime to have a child b4 marriage, agye nia yen su maa mo."

leeroclean said:

"Eeeiii Ghana when we have a lot to talk about our fuel una is her worrying about people private life."

odojay7 said:

"And after the marriage he acted like he no chop before."

Kojo Jones and Raychel's wedding

The surprise reaction to the child's appearance on social media stems from the fact the couple only got maried three months ago without any sign of a child.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Kojo and Raychel got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in March.

Their marriage ceremony started with a colourful traditional wedding which came off in Kumasi on Wednesday, March 23.

They followed it up with a star-studded white wedding the next Sunday with John Dumelo, Kennedy Osei, and others in attendance.

