Decathlon Ghana: background, branches, online shopping, contacts, new stores

Decathlon is among the largest retailer sports stores in Ghana. It offers its clients all sporting solutions under one roof. Decathlon Ghana branches are located in the country's capital city, Accra. Thanks to technology, now it has an online shopping option for clients who cannot access its physical stores.

Decathlon Ghana stores have been operating in the country since 2016. The provider joins the list of other giant sports retailers in the region, such as Adidas Ghana, Elite Sports, and Game Accra, among many others. Despite the stiff competition, it has managed to stand out from its competitors because it offers its clients high-quality products at affordable prices. It is one of the best gym equipment stores in Ghana.

It is arguably among the most significant sports products retailer in the world. It was established by Michael Leclercq back in 1976. During the time of its establishment, the store was known as Oxylane. The company has more than 1500 stores spread across 49 countries, Ghana included.

It has its headquarters in France. Also, its largest store is in New Delhi's Pacific Mall, India. Well, what other aspects make them unique from others? Or, what else should you know before shopping at the Decathlon?

About Decathlon Ghana online shopping

Understanding the client's needs is the primary concern of any business. The provider seems to have understood this aspect perfectly. For instance, most customers currently rely on online shopping in ghana. Despite having a physical store, one can make their order online, and their goods will be delivered to their doorstep.

Who runs Decathlon Ghana?

The store is under the leadership of the able Pamela Asare Saforo (Human Resource Manager), Oscar Dudicorff Kwabla Azameti (Operations Manager and Team Leader), and Charlotte Mensah (Finance Business Partner).

Unlike some providers, most of its orders can be delivered the same day, particularly those living in Accra and its environs. Alternatively, one can select a pick-up point near them if they do not want their orders delivered to their home.

Decathlon Ghana online products

The store has more than 5000 products under 40 sport categories. It does not matter what your sport is; you only need to make your order, and they will respond to your request in the shortest time possible.

The company boasts of the safest methods of payment for online shoppers. At the moment, Decathlon Accra stores allow customers four payment methods—Credit card, debit card, Mobile money, Paypal and Slydepay.

Similar to other providers, the total amount of an order entails the price of the item on the site plus VAT, packaging, and shipping costs. Even so, they offer the most favourable rates on the same items compared to their competitors in the region. Thus, if you want to save some coins, this is the best place to shop.

How to make an order online

To make an order online, follow the following steps:

Select the item you would love to purchase and click "Add to Cart." If you purchase more than one item, it will give you a subtotal for all the selected items. Once your item has been added, click the cart icon and then tap "View Cart Summary." Proceed on by tapping "Checkout." You will be required to create an account that will also take your delivery location. After account creation, you may continue to "Proceed to Checkout," select your delivery, region and also choose your payment option. To pay online (Mobile money / VISA / Master card), choose "Pay with "Slydepay" to get those options. You can also pay cash on delivery. Afterwards, you can confirm your order to have it processed for delivery/pickup in-store.

Currently, the Decathlon shop in Ghana is offering free delivery on all orders above GHS 999. So, you can make your order today to be among the people to enjoy the offer.

Apart from benefiting from this offer, you are assured of a 2-year guarantee on all its products. Similarly, you can read its return policy for more information in case you are not satisfied with any of its goods.

Branches in Ghana

At the moment, it has two stores located in Accra. They are in:

Junction Mall

Kawukudi

Currently, all the Decathlon Ghana East Legon stores are in operation. They recently opened their new store in Kawukudi. The store is bigger, better and more accessible. It stocks more than 5000 products in 50 sports disciplines.

How do I contact the Decathlon?

You can reach them via email, phone, or WhatsApp in case of any inquiries about their products. Below is the Decathlon Ghana contact number of all the two stores:

Decathlon GH - Junction Mall

Physical Address: Junction Mall, Intersection of Beach Road and Ashiaman-Klagon Road Nungua - Accra

Junction Mall, Intersection of Beach Road and Ashiaman-Klagon Road Nungua - Accra Phone number: 0303970041

0303970041 Email: contact.ghana@decathlon.com

contact.ghana@decathlon.com WhatsApp: +233 50 599 9070

Decathlon Ghana – Kawukudi

Physical Address: Nima-Maamobi Main Link, Near 37 Military Hospital, Accra

Nima-Maamobi Main Link, Near 37 Military Hospital, Accra Phone no: 0303970041

0303970041 Email: contact.ghana@decathlon.com

Indeed, Decathlon Ghana's online shopping is the ultimate solution for people interested in purchasing sports products and accessories. Moreover, unlike other providers, it has demonstrated its worth by offering customers high-quality products at reasonable prices.

