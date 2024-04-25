Military personnel and officers of the Ghana Prisons Service clashed in Bawku, leaving three injured

The incident occurred when military personnel requested the release of two individuals who sought refuge in a prison yard

They had reportedly caused a disturbance during the official launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Bawku Naba

A clash between military personnel and officers of the Ghana Prisons Service in Bawku left three prison officers injured on April 24, 2024.

The incident was sparked by military personnel requesting the release of two persons seeking refuge in the prison yard to evade arrest, according to Daily Graphic reports.

Bawku is one of Ghana's hotspots.

Source: Getty Images

The two had reportedly caused a disturbance during the launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Bawku Naba at his palace.

They fled to the prison yard along the Bawku main road when military personnel intervened.

Upon questioning by prison officers on duty, a confrontation ensued between the two security agencies.

As a result of the altercation, three prison officers sustained gunshot injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, peace has been restored in the area, and residents are resuming their everyday activities.

Recent violence in Bawku

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the township.

The assailants opened fire at tricycle operators near the Bawku Community Centre.

Former President John Mahama said the news of the recent fatalities saddened him.

Mahama also urged the army to work with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku.

The long-standing Bawku conflict has deep roots in the chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasis and Mamprusi.

In May 2023, an immigration officer was killed on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the town by unidentified assailants, prompting a massive deployment of soldiers to the town.

More recently, the Electoral Commission (EC) officers had to suspend the limited voter registration exercise in Bawku, Upper East Region, to protect its personnel and equipment amid tensions in the area.

Upper East Regional Minister fears Jihadists may have infiltrated Bawku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Upper East region minister raised red flags over the activities of suspected jihadist movements in Bawku.

Stephen Yakubu said the Jihadist activities are believed to be accounting for the recurring conflict, which has intensified in the last few months.

Bawku has for several decades witnessed a conflict which has claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of residents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh