A video of Regina Daniels in a heated confrontation with her mother, Rita Daniels, went viral on 24 October 2026

The footage emerged shortly after reports that the actress had distanced herself from family during a personal detox journey

Regina Daniels broke her silence with a pointed message aimed directly at bloggers covering her private life

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence after a video of her in a tense verbal exchange with her mother, Rita Daniels, spread rapidly across social media over the weekend.

Popular Nigerian blogger Stella Dimokoko Korkus, known online as SDK, posted the footage on Saturday night, 24 October 2026, setting off a wave of reactions.

The clip appeared to show Regina lashing out at her mother, accusing Rita of enabling certain behaviours and playing a role in problems the actress has experienced in her personal life.

The video's timing was notable. Just a day before it surfaced, SDK had published a separate report alleging that Regina had chosen to cut ties with her mother and siblings as part of a personal detox process tied to drug abuse

.

According to that report, her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, had stayed close to her throughout the ordeal.

Rather than issue a formal denial or public statement, Regina took to her Instagram Story on 25 October with a response that was more sardonic than defensive. Addressing bloggers directly, she wrote: "Okay, quick question and off of curiosity. Bloggers! How much money do you make off my name? I mean, we could negotiate: I give you more info, you get a percentage, and we all win! Fun fact: you would be so intrigued and glued to my life offline. It's giving down foreign movie shi. Or I might go into the business since I can do it in the comfort of my home."

The wry tone stood in sharp relief against an earlier, far warmer moment between mother and daughter. On 10 October, Regina's 25th birthday, Rita Daniels had publicly celebrated her daughter on social media, calling her "my dearest daughter," "my pride," "a queen," and "my beloved child," and expressing deep pride in the woman she had grown into.

The contrast between that heartfelt tribute and the reported private tensions has left fans and followers closely watching the situation as it continues to unfold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh