A viral video showed Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo attempting to collect her children after a court granted her custody of them

Her eldest daughter, Jesusa, openly resisted the handover and alleged that her mother had been physically mistreating her since childhood

The footage sparked heated debate online, with many Ghanaians expressing shock that the child who once appeared in polished family photoshoots confronted her mother so boldly

Drama unfolded at Nana Akua Addo's family residence when the Ghanaian fashion icon reportedly went to collect her children following a court ruling in her favour.

The eldest daughter, Jesusa, refused to leave and made a startling public accusation against her.

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has come under public scrutiny after a video of her daughter confronting her in public emerged.

Source: Instagram

The confrontation, filmed at night on a large residential property featuring a gated compound and a house with a balcony and columns, was shared on Instagram by Gossips24 TV and quickly went viral.

The footage captured a visibly tense exchange across different areas of the compound involving several people, including an unidentified man who stepped in to mediate.

In the video, Jesusa told her mother that she had been beating her since she was a child, framing the physical discipline as abuse rather than correction.

The mediator pushed back, arguing that a parent correcting a child does not justify confronting them in the manner Jesusa did, and urged her to separate whatever was happening between her parents from her own relationship with her mother.

Jesusa's Outburst Stuns Public

The footage has added a new and unexpected dimension to what had previously been understood as a domestic abuse situation in which Nana Akua Addo was the victim.

Earlier reports indicated that her husband had been violent towards both her and the children. The revelation that Jesusa is now directing similar accusations at her mother left many Ghanaians conflicted.

A number of commenters noted that children who grow up witnessing prolonged toxicity in the home often develop complex and painful relationships with both parents, and that Jesusa's reaction may reflect deep emotional trauma rather than a straightforward allegiance to one parent.

Ghanaians React to the Viral Video

The video drew hundreds of comments, with opinions split sharply between those expressing sympathy for Nana Akua Addo and those questioning whether the full picture of the situation had ever been presented.

Watch the confrontation that has divided Ghanaians online

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

@10_clikz said:

"Beautiful big houses and expensive cars..But the inside is....ns3m piii ooo...hmmm"

@ruthschwarzenegger wrote:

"The mum de3, she was correcting her but the dad de3, he was abusing her abi ??"

@akuaampoh commented:

"OMG the calm innocent children we used to see in photoshoots have also turned gangsters because they've witnessed so much abuse 😢 This is why you don't have to stay in an abusive or toxic marriage, because it will have effects on the children too."

@ehyeh_1 shared:

"They will know the truth when they grow up. But mothers, learn the correct ways to discipline your children. Some mothers use their frustrations to beat their children which later becomes resentment towards the parent."

@mg_mall2 stated:

"Nana leave these kids and go out there and live your life."

@xxiii40xii wrote:

"Akua addo has some questions to answer this video, shows a big question mark"

@nana_takyiwaa_2 added: "If you have a teenager you will understand, if you are on them. You become the enemy. You have to just find ways to correct them, which sometimes it's hard as a mother"

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh