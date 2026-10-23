An old Facebook video showing Mrs GCFR sharing a romantic moment with her husband resurfaced online after news of her death broke

Mrs GCFR posted the video on July 15, 2026, with a heartfelt caption celebrating love and calling out to single people

The Nigerian social media personality, whose real name was Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, had gained popularity for her online content

Nigerian social media personality Mrs GCFR, whose real name was Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, has passed away, prompting followers to revisit old content she shared during her lifetime, including a touching romantic video featuring her husband.

Mrs GCFR's old romantic video with her husband resurfaces after her death. Image credit: Mrs GCFR

Source: Facebook

The footage, originally posted on Facebook on 15 July 2026, captured an affectionate moment between Mrs GCFR and her husband.

At the time it was shared, the video attracted warm engagement from her audience.

Following reports of her death, the post has circulated widely again, drawing a fresh wave of attention and emotion.

In the caption she wrote alongside the video, Mrs GCFR reflected on the joy of being in love and extended a warm message to her single followers.

She wrote:

"Love is a beautiful thing. A big shoutout to all the singles! ❤️ Tag a single you know."

The Facebook video of Mrs GCFR's romantic moment with her husband is below.

Mrs GCFR's online presence and legacy

Mrs GCFR built a following on social media through content that offered glimpses into her personal life.

She gained popularity for her pregnancy look.

The re-emergence of the July post is a pattern familiar to those who follow public figures online.

When someone dies, earlier posts take on new emotional weight as followers search through shared memories.

Family speaks on Mrs GCFR's cause of death

Her family has stated that the exact cause of her passing cannot be categorically confirmed, amid speculation and rumours spreading across social media.

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Reactions to Mrs GCFR's passing

Tributes from followers have poured in since the news broke, with many sharing condolences and fond memories of her content.

Priscillia Erhazele Ugboya wrote:

"I am so sorry 😔 May her soul rest in peace. And may God give y'all the strength you need during this difficult time."

Nazbe Mimi said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

Rachael Festus commented:

"It is well, RIP."

Blessing Amarachi added:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace, and may God comfort her family and loved ones."

Mrs GCFR's 5th wedding anniversary post resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Nigerian social media personality, Mrs GCFR, whose family confirmed her death and asked the public not to spread unverified claims about its cause.

Her five-year wedding anniversary post has resurfaced, with her words about love and commitment taking on new meaning for grieving followers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh