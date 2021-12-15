Twitter launches customized emoji for Ghanaian rapper M.anifest's new album

Twitter has created and launched a special emoji for award-winning rapper M.anifest

The emoji known as a hashmoji is in line with the rapper's latest project, Madina To The World

M.anifest is currently working hard by promoting the album in and across the continent

Twitter has unveiled its first custom hashmoji for a Ghanaian Artist, with the launch of M.anifest’s new album, Madina To The Universe.

The roll-out of the new emoji, which has already generated a lot of excitement and conversation on Twitter, can be activated by Tweeting #MTTU #MTTUalbum #MadinaToTheUniverse.

The design of the custom space helmet emoji takes inspiration from the Madina to the Universe album cover art, which depicts a space suit-clad explorer taking off on a motorbike from Madina into space.

Photos of Ghanaian rapper M.anifest. Source: Instagram/@manifestive

Source: Twitter

This is symbolic of what M.anifest describes as, “a reflection of life’s journey as well as a statement of ambition”.

M.anifest Tweeted to thank Twitter for the customised emoji and encouraged fans to Tweet the hashtags and to stream the new album. Twitter Music also showed support with a shout-out to the new album with this Tweet.

The hashtags continue to drive a high level of engagement among music lovers on Twitter, with many M.anifest fans excited to activate the custom emoji and Tweeting their support; peaking at 25,000 mentions between 9 and 10 December.

Within 5 days of being launched, the individual hashtags: #MTTU, #MTTUAlbum and #MadinaToTheUniverse, received 44,900, 4,900 and 12,100 mentions respectively, according to data from Twitter.

M.anifest, a multiple Ghana Music Award winning Artist, is not only one of the biggest and most celebrated Rappers in Africa, he is also one of the most followed Ghanaian users on Twitter, with 1.9 million Followers.

The release of the custom emoji is the latest in a series of exciting developments from Twitter since announcing the set up of its operations in Ghana. This includes a recently announced partnership with the annual music and cultural festival, Afrochella.

Source: Yen