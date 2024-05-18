Lil Win successfully held the first viewing of his highly anticipated movie on May 17 at the National Theatre

Scores of fans and celebrities thronged the venue to share in Lil Win's crowning moment after months of hype

His colleague Akrobeto joined the movie cast on stage to thrill fans after the show

After months of hype, Ghanaian entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has finally premiered his star-studded movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The event at the National Theatre brought together numerous fans and their favourite stars, including Akrobeto, who graced the occasion.

A video of Lil Win and his colleague Akrobeto at the premiere has surfaced online, exciting scores of netizens.

Stars on stage at A Country Called Ghana movie premiere Photo source: GTVGhana

Source: Facebook

Lil Win dances on stage after the premiere

Aside from Lil Win's movie exploits, many fans also adore the entertainer for his catalogue of hit records.

After the first premiere of A Country Called Ghana, he mounted the stage to thrill the audience with one of his seasoned collaborators, Guru NKZ, by his side.

Actor and media personality Akrobeto also jumped on stage while Lil Win and Guru NKZ performed some of their explosive collaborations, including Lil Win and Boys Abre.

Fans took to social media to hail Akrobeto and Lil Win for their progressive relationship, which has bolstered their individual careers.

Fans hail Lil Win and Akrobeto

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akrobeto's display at Lil Win's premiere.

ibra.h8410 said;

This style of fighting between Wofa n Lilwen never changes

jey_wigs wrote:

Awww I love Wofa & Kwadwo’s relationship paa. It’s beautiful

vyspah noted:

He’s doing his VERY BEST for the Creative Industry, all we can do is motivate him with kind words n encouragements

iam_amoako1 commented:

It’s always a vibe between Wofa and kwadwo anytime they meet and that makes me so happy ❤️❤️❤️

succ_dj added:

Lil win got a huge spot in the Ghanaian movie. Believe it or not, I like him❤️❤️

White fans storm the National Theatre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of white fans spotted making their way into the National Theatre for the first show of A Country Called Ghana had caught fans' attention.

The white fans were dressed for the occasion, with some clad in traditional kaba and slit outfits made with local fabrics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh