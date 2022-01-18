You fight. You play together. You borrow each other's clothes. You tease each other. You get into your mom's makeup. Growing up with a sister can be awesome, but it can also be annoying. Still, sisters have a bond like no other. Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears is proof that whether you're the responsible big sister or the wild-child little sister, you know what you have is special.

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears at "The Teen Choice Awards 2002" at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears have had their ups and downs over the years. With their nine-year age difference, Britney always had a close relationship with Jamie in her younger years. However, the nature of their dynamic changed throughout Brit's ongoing conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears relationship

How is Jamie Lynn Spears related to Britney Spears? The two are sisters. Jamie is the younger sister of Britney spears. Jamie is an American actress and singer. She is best known for portraying Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008.

On the other hand, Britney Jean Spears is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. The sisters were born in McComb, Mississippi, the U.S., to James Parnell Spears (father) and Lynne Spears (mother). Apart from Jamie, who is the other Britney Spears' siblings? The singer has only one other sibling, Bryan James Spears. He is an American film and television producer.

Jamie Lynn Spears got her first taste of the limelight in 2002 when she portrayed a younger Britney in the film Crossroads and All That. Later that summer, the two sisters appeared at the Teen Choice Awards together in an unforgettable presenting moment.

Shortly after, Jamie was named the star of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. However, she abruptly departed from the teen series in 2007 after becoming pregnant with her eldest daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge. During the same year, Britney began experiencing her struggles, leading to her infamous hair shaving moment ahead of the Blackout release. As a result, the conservatorship came into place by Feb. 2008.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears age difference

The age difference between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears is nine years. Jamie was born on 4th April 1991, while Britney was born on 2nd December 1981.

Despite the huge age difference, the two sisters share a close bond. Jamie considers her like another mama while also protecting her elder pop-star sister.

Feud timeline

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears during Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Center Stage with Hasbro's e-kara Real Karaoke PRO Headset at Toys "R" Us Times Square in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Despite being blood sisters, Britney Spears appears to have a strained relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. What is going on with Britney Spears and her sister? Here is everything you need to know about Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears' news and feud:

2018 - Jamie became a trustee of a portion of Britney's estate

It is alleged that Jamie was secretly named one of the trustee's of Britney's SJB Revocable Trust. The court filing made Lynn responsible for the distribution of funds from the trust in the event of the singer's demise. The trust was established in 2004 to protect Britney's financial assets for her children.

April 2019 - Jamie criticized the #FreeBritney movement

Over a decade ago, the singer's fans launched the #FreeBritney movement to voice their concerns that the conservatorship affected the singer. The movement became more heated after the news that the singer had been forced into a mental facility.

Later, it was revealed that Britney had voluntarily checked herself into the mental facility. Then, in April 2019, Jamie appeared to be hitting back on the movement claiming that she loved her sister with everything she had.

10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I'll be here long after. Don't come for me or the ones I love anymore.

August 2020 - Jamie sought control over Britney's fortune

In August 2020, Jamie Lynn filed a request in court for all the assets of Britney's SJB Revocable Trust to be moved into one or more "blocked accounts," with Jamie Lynn as the custodian.

February 2021 - Jamie Lynn denied attending a #FreeBritney rally

In February 2021, Jamie denied attending a virtual rally claiming that she wasn't aware it existed in the first place. Instead, she shared the information through the Instagram story a few days after Framing Britney Spears documentary premiere on Hulu. The film took a closer look at Britney's conservatorship and the media's treatment of Britney in the years leading up to her breakdown.

23rd June 2021: Britney said she wants to sue her family

During the singer's bombshell conservatorship hearing testimony, she expressed her wish to sue her family. She offered details about her abusive relationship with her father. She also stated that she would love to share her story with the world.

28th June 2021: Jamie Lynn directly addressed Britney's testimony

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears during Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2003 - Backstage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States. Photo: KMazur

Source: Getty Images

After the court testimony, Jamie directly addressed the issue in a series of Instagram stories. She stated that she was proud of her sister for using her voice to speak out against the conservatorship.

3rd July 2021: Jamie Lynn received death threats

After speaking up about her sister, Jamie claimed she received death threats. She stated that everyone has the right to expression, and for that reason, people should stop the death threats, especially toward children. She referred to her two daughters, Maddie and Ivey.

16th July 2021: Britney slammed fake friends

The singer called out people closest to her for not showing up when she needed them most in an Instagram post. Although she did not directly mention her mother and sister, she posted a day after the two celebrated the singer's victory in court.

If you're gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny.

17th July 2021: Britney disliked Jamie dancing to remixes of her songs

During the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Jamie Lynn danced to remixed versions of her sister's songs on stage, and the singer was not pleased.

26th July 2021: Jamie Lynn denied reports that her sister bought a condo for her to use in Florida

On 22nd July, Fox News reported that the singer owned a $1 million condo in Florida where Jamie frequently went on vacation. However, a few days later, the Zoey 101 star denied spending time in Florida, especially on the condominium.

I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach.

October 2021: This is My Brave turned down Jamie Lynn's offer to donate proceeds of her memoir

During the release of Things I Should Have Said memoir, Jamie announced that a portion of all the proceeds would be donated to a nonprofit organization known as This is My Brave. However, #FreeBritney supporters criticized this move accusing the organization of siding with the singer's family.

Singer Britney Spears walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Later, the mental-health nonprofit declined the offer from Jamie to show their solidarity with Britney and her supporters.

We heard you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book.

2nd November 2021: Jamie Lynn withdrew her petition to become a trustee of Britney's estate

Jamie Lynn decided to cede her control of Britney's financial affairs. However, it was unclear why she decided to withdraw the petition.

12th November 2021: Britney was freed from her conservatorship

Judge Brenda Penny decided to grant Britney's request to terminate the 13-year conservatorship. Penny's decision came shortly after both of Britney's parents filed petitions to support the dissolution of the conservatorship.

17th November 2021: Britney was displeased by her family

While answering questions from some of her fans, the singer said her family should all be in jail for allowing the conservatorship to continue for so long. She termed the arrangement as demoralizing and degrading.

Honestly, it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me. I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me, which they should all be in jail for.

12th January 2022: Jamie Lynn described her strained relationship with Britney as confusing

Jamie Lynn addressed her apparent feud with Britney, where she denied playing a significant role in Britney's conservatorship, despite her role as a financial trustee.

There was a time where my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who was sure that her boys got what they needed. Whether she's in conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought. I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears have a tumultuous relationship amidst drama surrounding her conservatorship. Regardless, the two are known to share a close bond, and despite their ten year age difference, Jamie Lynn has been said to be protective of her pop-star older sister.

