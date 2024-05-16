Otumfuo Nana, in an interview, shared the challenges he has faced living in the UK, stating that life overseas was not an easy one to live

The actor mentioned that when he first arrived in the UK, he did not have any proper documentation, which made life hell for him '

He, however, added that moving from Ghana to the UK has been a great decision, noting that despite the challenges, it was better than staying in Ghana

Ghanaian actor Otumfuo Nana, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his life in the UK, throwing light on the challenges he faced since moving abroad years ago

Ghanaian actor Otumfuo Nana Photo Source: Nana Boakye Ansah

Source: Instagram

Otumfuo Nana mentioned that his journey to the UK was not an easy one. He revealed that when he first arrived, he found himself without proper documentation, a predicament that made life incredibly difficult for him. The actor described this period as a time of great hardship, as it made it difficult to work and had to work with other people's documents.

Despite the initial struggles, Otumfuo Nana said he persevered and had to adapt to a new culture and way of life. The actor believes the struggles he faced were a test from God.

Interestingly, Nana considers his move from Ghana to the UK one of the best decisions he has ever made. He said that despite the challenges, his life in the UK is better than what it would have been had he stayed in Ghana.

Otumfuo Nana impresses Ghanaians with his story

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nathbongoempire said:

It is very sad is this country where a big actor has to go Abroad and become a security guy to survive

martinduodu5068 said:

You have really inspired the youth of Ghana

kwasiMens7_ wrote:

Your transformation is beautiful Otumfour, keep the faith.

Otumfuo Nana on security jobs in UK

In a related story, Otumfuo Nana, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his profession, security and how profitable it was in the UK.

The actor mentioned that security work can be very profitable in the UK, mentioning that some security men make around £6000-£7000 monthly, an equivalent of GH¢105k.

This revelation came as a surprise to many Ghanaians, who doubted the amount the actor was mentioning and argued security did not pay that much, while others argued he was telling the truth.

Source: YEN.com.gh