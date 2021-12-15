A young Ghanaian YouTuber has inspired Ghanaians after posting the progress of his channel from 2019 to 2021

At the end of his first year, Osei Kwame had only 1,000 views on his channel with 44 subscribers

2 years later, he has over 115k views with more than 4,000 subscribers and 11k watchhours

Osei Kwame, a consistent Ghanaian YouTuber who started his channel in 2019 has shared his remarkable growth that was chalked in the space of just two years.

In a post on his Facebook handle, the Voice Actor, Youtuber, and Documentary Filmmaker revealed that by the end of 2019, he only had 1,000 views with 44 subscribers.

A year later, Kwame started full-time freelancing and released at least one video a week and got an additional 1,500 subscribers.

Osei Kwame a Ghanaian YouTuber Photo credit: Osei Kwame

In 2021, Osei Kwame has been able to get a total of over 4,000 subscribers after making 69 videos and also recorded above 115,000 views on the YouTube channel.

YouTube can easily be turned into a full-time career with the potential of paying much higher than the average job in Ghana, which is why Kwame's post has inspired many.

Social media reactions

Below were some reactions from Ghanaians who saw the breakdown of Kwame's progress.

Veronica Ofosua Marfo commented:

My favorite video so far is Akua bofrot. Second is Nii Yemoh's interview about losing His son( very emotional moment)

Kofi Osei indicated:

Personality, Creativity, Determination and Ability. I remember the start, I know what you’ve invested. You deserve it all Champ.

Samuel Opoku-Acheampong stated:

I watch your videos very often. The cultural shock in Netherlands was Great. keep it up

