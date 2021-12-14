Mzbel drops 4 stunning photos as she searches for young boy to warm her bed

Mzbel has dazzled social media with some stunning photos she dropped on her IG page

She went on to open an application for a 'sugar boy' who would warm her bed

Mzbel is noted for wowing social media with her lifestyle, pictures and videos

Ghanaian musician and businesswoman Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, has made a startling request in social media after dropping stunning photos of herself on Instagram.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mzbel was seen standing in a dimly-lit room as she posed for the camera.

The pretty musician was seen looking stunning in her outfit - a white dress which was oozing nothing but class.

Photos of Mzbel. Source: Instagram/mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

She was seen smiling as she struck different poses for the camera to capture her banging body and well-made up face.

The 16 Years singer went on to indicate that she was in search of a young man who would do nothing but warm her bed for her.

She indicated that she would prefer a 25-year-old young man for what she was looking for and the kind of satisfaction she envisioned.

Her caption read:

"I need a 25years old side co*k to date... I miss broken heart. Call 024 470 1007 for one on one audition"

Fans react to the post

Many fans and followers of Mzbel took to the comment section to react to the photos and also shared their views on her request.

chris_sedy commented:

"Still young and beautiful catch them young"

2hype_queen_aj wrote:

"The Goddess"

agyemang.gabriella had this to say:

"U look 25 yourself tell us your secret"

danielkwakua:

"You so cute and charming darling"

morrison_ruth commented:

"40yrs mpo nie ena 30 fo) ayesei mebrewa"

