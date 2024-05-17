A video of Ghanaian kid dancer Abigail Dromo praying for her fellow kid dancer, Biskit, has gone viral

The duo were captured in a profound moment when the Talented Kid Season 14 winner laid her hands on Biskit to pray for her

The scene touched netizens who saw the video as they took to the comment section to commend her

Afronita's protégé Abigail Dromo, of Talented Kidz fame, has captivated the hearts of many Ghanaians after a video of her praying for her fellow kid dancer, Biskit, emerged online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two young, talented kid dancers are captured in a spiritual moment, during which Abigail lays her hands on Biskit to pray for her.

Photos of Abigail praying for Biskit Source: Maame Aquosuah

Source: TikTok

The young, talented Ghanaian dancer prayed for her friend to emerge as the winner at the grand finale of Talented Kidz Season 15, which will take place on May 18, 2024, at the National Theatre, Accra.

Biskit, humbled by the gesture, knelt quietly as she received the prayers.

Watch video below:

Netizens react

Abigail's gesture touched netizens who saw the video. They took to the comment section to laud her.

@Thess wrote:

"Biskit for the win."

@williamst.kannor1 wrote:

"Biskit go higher."

@Abena Cuticle wrote:

"Amen oh."

@yutempwmnt wrote:

"Love this."

@STEPHANIE wrote:

"Awwww I love abi."

@Hawa YAKUBU wrote:

"Very beautiful to see that."

@Prisky wrote:

"Amen."

@Adjwoa Faith TheVibingQue wrote:

"She has already won."

Talented Kidz final: Hearing-impaired contestant Abigail wins show with dynamic dance moves

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail, a hearing-impaired little girl, won Talented Kidz Season 14 after putting on a grand performance that blew away the judges and the audience.

Week after week, the young dancer wowed many with her ability to move gracefully to every tune despite her disability. Many have praised the show's organizers for showing inclusivity and honouring Abigal for her hard work.

Her victory has also been celebrated by all, including one of Ghana's finest dancers, Endurance Grand, who could not stop herself from hailing the dance prodigy.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh