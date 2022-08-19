Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about the amorous relationship she had with Ghanaian rapper and humanitarian, Okyeame Kwame

She stated that even though they broke up a long time ago, she has no reservations towards the 'Made In Ghana' crooner

She explained that even though their relationship didn't end up in marriage, she has accepted it in good faith

Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has hinted that she has no qualms with her ex-lover, Okyeame Kwame.

In an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM's Hammer Time, the Empress hinted that she and the rapper dated and broke up a long time ago. Even though they are exes, she noted that they are good friends from a distance.

Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown Mensah. Photo Source: @okyeamekwame iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Reminiscing about fond memories she shared with Okyeame Kwame, she stated that they did a lot and that looking at how far they have come in life, she can boldly state that she is very much proud of him.

“We did a lot together and I’m very happy that we both survived. I’m proud of myself and him. I think this is how it should be. Things shouldn’t be messy between people simply because a relationship didn’t turn out as expected,” she told Hammer Nti.

Before the discussion about her previous relationship, Hammer played an old song of Okyeame Kwame. The song was titled 'Te M’ase, and it was from Okyeame Kwame's debut solo album 'Bohyeba', a masterpiece which he put together to honour the celebrated Kumawood actress.

Before they parted ways in 2004, Mrs McBrown Mensah and Okyeame Kwame were one of the hottest and most admirable celebrity couples in Ghana.

Opening up about her current relationship with the 'Woso' hitmaker, she noted that they only exchange pleasantries when they meet.

She explained that the only time they see each other is when he probably watches her on television or on occasions when she hears his songs.

"There’s no bad blood between us and I’m happy he’s part of my life. He’s not bad.”

Currently, Okyeame Kwame is happily married to Annica Nsiah-Apau and they have two adorable children; son, Sir Kwame Bota and daughter, Sante Nsiah Appau.

The Empress is also married to Maxwell Mensah and they have a beautiful daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah who is popularly known as Baby Maxin.

