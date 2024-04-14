Media personality Berla Mundi was in disbeleif whens he saw old pictures of ehr receiving her fake award from Dr UN

She stated in Twi that she displayed foolery at that time as she was overjoyed for receiving the so called prestigious award at the time

Her reaction generated a debate on award schemes in the country

Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi has reacted to old pictures of her receiving an award from Dr UN.

Berla Mundi reacted to old photos of her receiving an award from Dr UN

Berla Mundi's reaction on X started when she reacted to the official music video of one of Dr UN's song which got her laughing hard.

She said that she could not forgive herself from laughing hard at the song, In her own wordsd she wrote:

I still can't forgive myself . What is this?

Another person commented on Berla Mundi's post with old pictures of her receiving her award and citation from Dr UN.

Reacting to the pictures, the media personality said she was surprised at how happy she was that day, not knowing she was receiving a fake award. In her own words, she wrote:

See how I was smiling, too. That day, I even quoted a bible scripture. Awurade medi nkwasias3m paaaa!!!

Below is a post by Berla Mundi reacting to Dr UN's song.

Below is a post of Berla Mundi reacting to pictures of her receiving her award from Dr UN.

Reactions to Berla Mundi's words to old pictures of her receiving her award from Dr UN

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

@yeboah_aky said:

But we've got to give it to Dr. UN. The guy is brilliant. Even the bravery to pull that of, woow.

@onyameahuwo said:

Please where is the bottle??? I need it ..if u still have it..

@solution_23 said:

It's a clear sign that you guys don't do in depth research on anything in regards to award, once it makes you feel valued and shows aproval and gratitude for your hard work, you're all out. Anyway we learn from our mistakes and it doesn't take away anything from you @berlamundi

@themarqueguy said:

It's a lesson for you and your colleagues to check any awards they present to you or organized

@_ebendoor said:

I remember the scripture you quoted. Psalm something

Berla Mundi shared an update on the golden bottle below.

"I can't believe I fell for DR UN's scam, I felt so stupid after": D black

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper D-Black, in an interview with Joy News' Celeb Biz, opened up about being deceived by Dr UN and participating in his dubious UN Award.

Dr UN became a viral sensation after he organised an award ceremony in the guise of it being from the United Nations.

D-Black jokingly expressed regret in falling for the dubious scheme and said he felt "stupid" after the award ceremony was deemed to be fake.

