Sheena Gakpe, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, flaunted her curvy body as she jammed to Olive The Boy's Asylum

The actress wore a tight bodycon outfit that brought out her shape as she wiggled her waist with a bright smile on her face

In the comments section of the video, many followers of the actress fell in love with her beauty and dance moves

Ghanaian actress Sheena Gakpe has captured the hearts of her followers with a video showing off her dance skills. The actress shared a clip where she could be seen dancing to Olive The Boy’s latest song, Asylum.

Dressed in a tight-fitting bodycon dress, Sheena Gakpe highlighted her curvy figure, grooving to the song with a bright smile on her face. The way she wiggled her waist and danced smoothly attracted considerable attention from her fans, who were quick to express their admiration in the comments section.

Many followers of the actress who loves the gym praised her beauty and admired her dance moves. The post has since got a lot of likes on Instagram.

Sheena Gakpe mesmerizes fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fazaliivan commented:

Seeing your ovacado & rocking your curves with confidence & inviting

frekybaci reacted:

Who else was patiently waiting for Sheena to turn back gather here

sirjomozella14 wrote:

Pls can you turn I want to see something on your wall

ife_oluwa1313 commented:

Your ukwu makes me loose my mind

only1_popomarshal reacted:

Your yansh make me lose my mind

dj_vino_ent said:

Pls let's get married mumy pls I beg you am ready to be loyal to you always

world_desmond commented:

See me looking at one particular place

Portia Asare flaunts curves

In another story, Portia Asare, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, flaunted her heavy curves while rocking cargo pants and a top that brought out her cleavage.

Portia did a little dance as she flaunted her beauty. Behind her was a massive mansion, and two 4X4 vehicles stood in the corner of the compound.

In the comments section of the video, fans and followers of the actress were amazed by her beauty and praised her.

Source: YEN.com.gh