Shatta Wale Claims His Ride-Hailing Service Shaxi Is Worth $800k
- Shatta Wale has stated that his ride-hailing service, Shaxi, is worth $800k, bragging that he can give the entire music industry loans
- The musician made the statement at the recent Mim Life Concert in Tema while he was performing
- Many Ghanaians reacted to Shatta's comments, stating that the musician bragged too much
Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has claimed that his ride-hailing service, Shaxi, is worth $800,000 and that he can give loans to the entire music industry.
The musician made the statement at the recent Mim Life Concert in Tema, where he was one of the headline acts. He performed some of his hit songs and also used the opportunity to address some issues in the music industry.
He said that Shaxi was a successful venture, and that he had made a lot of money from it. He mentioned that the company was worth $800,000. He mentioned this to prove that he was rich and had his own money.
Mr Logic shares shocking past of Shatta Wale, says he was the only one promoting him when no one wanted to
He also said that he was trying to help other musicians who were struggling financially by advising them and fighting for better payments for Ghanaian artistes.
He challenged other musicians to be creative and entrepreneurial and to find other sources of income besides music, as the industry did not pay much.
Many Ghanaians reacted to Shatta Wale’s comments, stating that the musician bragged too much and that he was exaggerating his Shaxi figures. They said that he was not humble and disrespectful to other musicians.
Shatta Wale causes stir
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Starzee_the_Barber said:
We believe in street money, King of new ghana
For Gyalz_Official commented:
Everything he’s saying is the bitter truth
GUNDEM reacted:
most famous person in the world kraa no dey brag like this eii
Shatta Wale beefs Mr Logic
In another story, Shatta Wale has released a new diss song for Mr Logic as a response to his earlier diss song, 'Murder Line'.
The song titled Digital Beggar tackled Shatta Wale's personal issues with Mr Logic, with the dancehall artiste revealing that Mr Logic often begs him for money.
The pair have been going at each other for days now and have now weaponised musical lyrics to attack each other.
Source: YEN.com.gh