Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has uplifted the spirits of many fans on social media with adorable throwback photos

The photos tell a story of his music journey from grass to grace and how far he has come as a rapper with the fame he has achieved

Many fans, upon seeing the photos, have shared diverse reactions to the post, with many feeling inspired and motivated

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has dropped some throwback photos, and this has inspired many of his fans on social media.

Sarkodie. Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

Taking to his officially verified Facebook page, the 'non-living thing' hitmaker posted a throwback photo of when he started his music journey.

Two of the photos show one of the concerts he performed, which didn't have that many people in attendance. He also didn't look as stylish as he looks now.

In the other photo, he performed on stage in front of thousands of people at a concert.

He advised his fans to have faith in their craft and whatever they are doing and not lose their drive and passion. He added that it is the duel that would provide them with the necessary motivation as well as determination to achieve their goal.

Captioning the post, he wrote.

Always have faith in whatever you do but don't forget the hunger for it will surely give you motivation and determination to go for it. Set no limitations on yourself and don't forget to put in work

Photos leave many fans inspired and motivated

Osa CunDaliny:

This is circle obra sport. I was right there waiting for sarkodie I had to walk from caprice to circle and later walk back home Man was young by then. I got home late and the beatings alone chaiii

Coolking SA:

Thank you for Inspiring, Motivating and Guiding us through our journeys ❤️ May God Bless You More Abundantly than ever before!

iOna Reine:

A beautiful journey, so inspiring

Momo Mac:

Thank you for inspiring, motivating, supporting the youth ❣️

Qweku Bhlue SarkCess:

As I Name My Son Owusu Because Of You King Sark ✌️...I Will Never Stop Defending You Anytime I Hear Bad Name About You...I Love You King Sark ❤️❤️❤️

Fancy Gadam Fans:

The Highest was a BELIEVER and still a BELIEVER and will always be a BELIEVER and INSPIRATION...Long Life the king Sarkodie

Ras Vyrus:

Congrats! You made a difference and a testimony to dreams coming true! ✨️

Source: YEN.com.gh