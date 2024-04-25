A video of a Ghanaian man talking about the number of plush buildings he owns has gone viral on social media

He disclosed in the video that he has nine houses and that he decorated one with flowers worth GH¢95,000

The video has triggered various reactions online as some netizens were stunned by the revelation, while others were in disbelieve

A Ghanaian man has stirred a social media frenzy after a video in which he disclosed that he owned nine houses popped up.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the man flaunted the interior and exterior of the plush building.

Ghanaian man flaunts plush house decorated with customised flowers. Source: @Everything_matters

Source: TikTok

The exterior of the building was beautifully decorated with lovely flowers, which he said he bought at GH¢95,000. The interior was also fully furnished with sofas, chandeliers, bright lights, etc. He disclosed this to Zionfelix in an interview.

The video has so far reached over 6,000 people with 6,183 likes and 542 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions.

@wayiteyanna@28 wrote:

"So far how many people have you help in life ,is Honda crv 7."

@ajualeah7 wrote:

"These things doesn’t move us anymore."

@Nana Kwabena Boateng wrote:

"Flowers 950 million. Ad3n are the flowers from garden of Eden."

@Harriet Adoma546 wrote:

"How many people have you help in life?"

@asarebernard931 wrote:

"I wonder why people wants the world to know what they have.. mmmttww"

@sweetmelody1987 Sylvia wrote:

"Please is he single? Am asking for a good friend"

@Village Doctor wrote:

"Before you conduct these interviews,it's good to always introduce the person and the work they do as source of income."

