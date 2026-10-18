Shatta Wale performed at a sold-out birthday concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 17, 2026

The Ghanaian musician was overwhelmed with emotion during his set as thousands of fans turned up to celebrate him

Fans online have declared Shatta Wale the biggest musician in Ghana following the emotional concert moment

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Shatta Wale gave Ghanaians a night to remember at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 17, 2026, breaking down in tears during his birthday concert as a massive crowd turned out in force to celebrate him.

The dancehall star, dressed in white shorts, white sneakers, and white socks and draped in jewellery and sunglasses, performed against the backdrop of a packed arena.

Shatta Wale cries at Shattafest 2026. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale's emotional moment on stage

For many Ghanaians watching the clip, the tears carried real weight. Shatta Wale has spent years building his career through controversy, resilience, and an intensely loyal fanbase, and the sight of him breaking down mid-performance struck a chord with fans who have followed his journey closely.

The crowd's sheer turnout appeared to be what pushed him over the edge emotionally.

The concert marked another milestone in a career defined by large-scale spectacles and devoted support, with the Accra Sports Stadium serving as the fitting backdrop for what many are calling one of his most memorable nights.

The Instagram video is below:

Fans hail Shatta Wale as Ghana's biggest musician

Following the concert, social media was awash with tributes and declarations that the performance cemented his status at the top of Ghana's music industry.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans responding to the footage of Shatta Wale's breakdown.

@immanii10 wrote:

"Real life hits different when you realize what you go through before you reach your goals 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😢🙏😭😳🥺🥺👊"

@militantmoni0 said:

"The song lyrics said it all 💔🙏"

@ohenepaayaw commented:

"Oh! Wale🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@antwi51932 added:

"The biggest force in the industry music lord @shattawalenima 🙏🙌😔😢💔😩"

@tipojibbs19 wrote:

"This song 🎵 ankasa be emotional pass 😢😢"

The Instagram video is below:

5 emotional videos from Shattafest 2026

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was among the celebrities who performed at Shattafest 2026.

The Instagram video is below:

CID boss attends Shattafest 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ShattaFest 2026, where CID Director Lydia Yaako Donkor, Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and former international Prince Tagoe were among the guests at Shatta Wale’s birthday concert in Accra.

The event brought together figures from law enforcement, football and entertainment, while Shatta Wale’s father, Chief One, also joined the celebration. The high-profile guest list helped make the concert one of Accra’s most talked-about events.

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Source: YEN.com.gh