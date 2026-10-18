CID Director Lydia Yaako Donkor turned up at Shatta Wale's ShattaFest birthday concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 17, 2026

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and former player Prince Tagoe were also spotted at the event showing their support

Shatta Wale's father, Chief One, joined a host of industry personalities at the stadium for the dancehall star's birthday bash

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Some unexpected faces have shown up at ShattaFest, the birthday concert organised by Ghanaian dancehall king Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, and social media is buzzing over the guest list.

Footage circulating on X on October 17, 2026, captured Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, arriving at the Accra Sports Stadium, where the event is being held. She was dressed in a crisp all-white outfit as she made her entrance.

CID Director Lydia Donkor and Benjamin Asare attend Shattafest 2026. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

CID Director Lydia Donkor joins the ShattaFest party

A second clip shows CID boss Lydia Donkor seated alongside other personalities, visibly enjoying the music as she jammed to the performances. Her presence at the concert drew significant attention online, given her profile as one of Ghana's most senior law enforcement figures.

The surprises did not end there. Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who has been riding high on public affection following his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was also spotted at the stadium alongside former Ghana international Prince Tagoe. The pair were seen soaking up the atmosphere and throwing their support behind the celebrant.

The X video is below:

Shatta Wale's father and industry players also in attendance

Adding a family dimension to the night, Shatta Wale's father, widely known as Chief One, made his way to the Accra Sports Stadium to celebrate his son's birthday in person.

A number of other figures from the Ghanaian music and entertainment industry were also present, turning the concert into something of a high-profile gathering beyond just the usual fanbase.

ShattaFest has clearly drawn a crowd that cuts across music, football, and law enforcement, making it one of the more talked-about entertainment events of the year in Accra.

The X video is below:

Fantana gifts Shatta Wale car on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fantana’s birthday gift to Shatta Wale, delivering a new Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo to his Trasacco mansion ahead of ShattaFest.

The luxury SUV arrived just a day before his birthday celebrations at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Footage of the delivery captured the moment the striking gift was unloaded from a flatbed truck.

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Source: YEN.com.gh