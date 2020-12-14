How did Cindy Millican and Glenn Frey meet? Where is she now?

Cindy Frey, popularly known as Cindy Millican, is an American actress, dancer, choreographer, and the late music sage Glenn Frey's wife. She started dancing when she was very young. At that time, she also took dance lessons and was a performer in the 1980s.

Although there is little information about Cindy's background and childhood, she starred as a dancer in the 1987 science fiction thriller film, The Running Man. The movie featured popular star actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Since Cindy Millican a dancer feature in the film, she has remained in the spotlight. More so, after her union with Glenn, she became more famous. Cindy is also reputed as one of the founding members of the legendary rock group, Eagles, which Glenn Frey co-founded.

Cindy Millican profile

Name : Cindy Millican

: Cindy Millican Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth : 1967

: 1967 Age : 55 years

: 55 years Place of birth: United States

United States Nationality : American

: American Known as : Glenn Frey's wife

: Glenn Frey's wife Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Ex-spouse : Glenn Frey (1990–2016)

: Glenn Frey (1990–2016) Children: Deacon Frey, Otis Frey, Taylor Frey

How did Glenn Frey meet Cindy Millican?

According to sources, Cindy Millican and Glenn Frey met at a shooting for one of Glenn's music videos. Glenn Frey was from Detroit, Michigan. He began his musical journey at five years old. He later learned how to play the guitar and the piano. When the music star artist met Cindy, he was 42 years old while Cindy was 23 years.

Before they met, Frey had divorced his first wife two years earlier. So, who was Glenn Frey's first wife? Glenn was married to Janie Beggs. Janie is the daughter of the owner of one of the most successful cattle businesses, Beggs Cattle Company, in the United States. Despite her family's success in the cattle business, she was passionate about art and music.

Although how she met Frey is not exactly known, the lovebirds got married in 1983, but their marriage did not work out. Several stories of irreconcilable differences were told before they eventually parted ways in 1988.

Despite the divorce, Glenn Frey focused on his singing career, hoping for the best until he met Cindy Millican. After the love affair budded, they eventually married in June 1990. They had two sons, Deacon and Otis, and a girl, Taylor, together.

Where is Glenn Frey buried?

He was cremated in New York and his ashes given to family and friends. This was after he died on the 18th of January, 2016, due to colitis and pneumonia, which reportedly was caused by the medication for his rheumatoid arthritis. He died at the age of 66 years.

Before his death, in 1971, he formed Eagles, a musical group, alongside Bernie Leadon, Don Henley, and Randy Meisner. The rock music band released several albums and performed several live shows on different concerts.

They also received six Grammy awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. After Glen's death, one of his sons is now an active member of the group.

Cindy Frey lawsuit

After her husband died, Cindy took up a lawsuit against her late husband's gastroenterologist, Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, in 2018. She demanded a $12 million payment as damages for the wrongful death of her husband.

According to her, Itzkowitz was negligent in promptly examining Frey for respiratory issues and overlooked the infection, leading to his death.

In the said suit, she noted that:

As a result of the foregoing acts of negligence, Glenn Frey was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death.

Where does Cindy Millican Frey live?

According to reports, Cindy Millican bought a small home above Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip. It has also been reported that the Freys own homes in different locations, including La Quinta, Maui, Califonia, New York City, and Colorado. However, in 2017, the house in Los Angeles was sold for $14 million.

At some point, Cindy Frey announced that she has lupus disease, a common disease in American. The disease is a chronic inflammation that makes certain body system to attack themselves. Since she announced this disease, she has been on the war front, canvassing support for people suffering from the disease.

Moreover, she has raised several funds for people and her physician, Dr. Daniel Wallace, the Lupus LA charity's founding father. One of her displays of care and affection for patients in this category is a partnership with famous fashion designer Donna Karan.

Through it, they hosted several shows and events in Los Angeles, trying to raise funds to treat lupus patients.

Cindy Millican has been passionate about helping women with lupus, which shows her dedication to humanity. She is currently not into active dancing anymore, yet she hasn’t stopped impacting her world.

