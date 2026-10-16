Friends, family members and fellow gospel ministers have gathered at the late singer's Ibadan residence on Thursday, October 15, 2026

Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the age of 41

The late singer's family announced his passing through an official statement shared on his verified Instagram and TikTok accounts

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Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the age of 41, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues and loved ones across the country.

Mourners gather at singer Toluwanisings's Ibadan home after sudden death at 41. Image credit: Toluwanisings, UGC

Source: Facebook

The founder of Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM) was remembered by those who knew him as deeply devoted to both his faith and his music.

Toluwanisings' family confirmed his passing through an official statement published on his verified Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Mourners fill Toluwanisings' home

A day after his death, on Thursday, October 15, 2026, friends, relatives and fellow gospel ministers converged on his residence in the Alakia area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Videos shared across social media captured the raw emotion of the moment, with mourners filling both the interior and exterior of the home, sitting together, offering prayers and supporting his bereaved family through the difficult period.

The scenes painted a picture of a man whose life had touched many people beyond his immediate circle, with those present coming from various corners of the gospel music community to pay their respects.

The X video of the scenes is below.

Nigerians react to Toluwanisings' death

The news of Toluwanisings' passing quickly spread online, generating widespread condolences from Nigerians who described his loss as deeply painful.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@cunnyselfie wrote:

"This one pain me o."

@Emmanue42696164 also shared:

“After all the struggles, death may strike when you least expect. Life's not fair 💔 May God rest his soul 🕊️.”

@WaleSuccess3 wrote:

“This life is so complicated. But why is God taking the good brethren so fast and rapidly during this period? May God have mercy upon the earth.”

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson mourns Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mercy Johnson’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, including the actress’s reflections on his music and her faith after his passing.

Johnson’s message captured the grief of losing an artist whose music had touched her, while urging people to value life and live well.

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Source: YEN.com.gh