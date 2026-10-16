A birthday post shared by Akanbi Elizabeth on Instagram has resurfaced following the death of her husband, gospel singer Toluwanisings

Toluwanisings unexpectedly died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, leaving behind his wife and two young daughters

Comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba and actress Bimbo Afolayan were among those who paid tribute to the late singer

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Akanbi Elizabeth Irawomitan, wife of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, shared a joyful Instagram post celebrating one of their daughters' birthdays just six days before her husband's death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Toluwanisings' wife's joyful post 6 days before the gospel singer's death moves fans. Image credit: Tope Ayanfe, Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The post, which captured a happy family moment, has since resurfaced and taken on a deeply painful new meaning for thousands of fans.

The contrast between the birthday celebration and the grief that followed has stirred widespread emotion online, with many Nigerians flooding Akanbi's Instagram page to offer comfort and prayers for her and the couple's two young daughters.

The Instagram post by Toluwanisings' wife is below.

Tributes pour in for Toluwanisings

Among those who reacted publicly to the Toluwanisings' passing was comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba, who described the loss as heartbreaking.

In an Instagram post, he used the phrase "Sunset at Midday" to capture the sense of a life cut short, acknowledging the singular quality of Toluwanisings' voice.

He closed his tribute with a prayer for the family and a farewell message: "Sing with the Angels, Bro."

Actress Bimbo Afolayan also shared a heartfelt prayer for Akanbi and her daughters as the family continued to receive an outpouring of support from across Nigeria.

Fans rally around the bereaved family

The resurfaced birthday post drew particular attention to what Akanbi and her children now face, prompting many followers to reach out directly on her page.

@omoh_wunmee commented:

"May the lord strengthen and comfort you and your family."

@datamedia_tz said:

"Be strong, madame....God is there for you in every situation 🙏🏼🥹"

@anikymi shared:

"I'm so so sorry for your loss."

@viral.babby99 wrote: "

It is well 😢 may the Good God comfort you and your family."

@abiodunoluwapemisire commented:

"So this little girl will grow up to a story that ohhh I lost my dad when I was two years old. Omoh."

Toluwanisings' last Instagram post surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Toluwanisings’ final Instagram post, which drew attention after death rumours began circulating online.

The cheerful tribute to a fellow gospel artist was shared just three days before the rumours surfaced. Fans later filled its comments with messages of shock and condolence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh