Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni recently opened up about struggling to get around due to not owning a car

Maame Gold stepped in with a surprise gesture for the veteran actress at a public event in Accra on October 26, 2026

A video captured the celebratory moment, showing car keys and documents being presented beside a blue vehicle

Veteran Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni received a heartwarming surprise on October 26, 2026, when businesswoman Maame Gold gifted her a brand new car at an event in Accra.

Maame Gold buys new car for actress Christiana Awuni. Photo source: Sister Sandy

Source: Facebook

The moment came after Awuni had publicly spoken about her difficulty getting around, disclosing that she did not own a vehicle. Her candid admission appeared to move Maame Gold to act, and the gesture was captured on camera by TINA NEWS GH.

Maame Gold Surprises Christiana Awuni in Accra

Footage from the roadside celebration, filmed at Maame Gold's shop, shows a warm and jubilant atmosphere.

The clip culminates in Maame Gold presenting car keys and signing documents beside a blue vehicle, with those present offering congratulations to the actress.

In comments captured in the video, Maame Gold spoke affectionately about her bond with Awuni, describing her as a deeply cherished figure.

"I wanted to get you here," she said, adding, "She is a very good person." She also addressed Awuni directly, telling her: "You deserve that and more. So, congratulations."

Christiana Awuni's emotional moment

Awuni, who has built a long career in the Ghanaian film industry, appeared visibly moved by the occasion. The gift drew widespread attention online, with many celebrating Maame Gold's generosity and the close relationship the two women share.

Watch the Facebook video of the moment Maame Gold presented the car keys to Christiana Awuni below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh