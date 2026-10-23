Nollywood has lost several familiar faces in 2026, including veteran actors Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Hassan and Francis Duru

The deaths have affected different generations of performers across English-language films, Yoruba cinema and television comedy

Their careers included memorable screen characters, theatre performances and contributions to training younger actors

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Nollywood has experienced a difficult year, with the deaths of actors whose performances entertained audiences in Nigeria, Ghana and beyond.

Nollywood actors who died in 2026 and the memorable roles they left behind. Image credit: Olu Jacobs, Francis Duru, Solomon Akiyesi

Source: Facebook

From established screen veterans to younger performers, the losses have affected several branches of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Among the latest is Francis Duru, whose family announced his death on October 23, 2026, following a brief illness. He was 57.

Below are some of the actors and actresses who have passed away this year, based on reports available as of October 23.

Nollywood stars who died in 2026

Actor Date or month of death Known for Ajara Lasisi, “Aunty Ajara” February 5 Comic and supporting roles in Yoruba films Bamidele Oluwatope, “Okemesi” February 24 Comedy featuring his distinctive Ekiti dialect Davis Offor, “Clarus” April 6 The New Masquerade Solomon Akiyesi April 26 Acting and film production Oby Kechere, “Madam Koi Koi” April 27 Aki na Ukwa Alexx Ekubo May Afamefuna and The Blood Covenant Patrick “Energy” Okoye May Acting, theatre and teaching Fesogboye Oyewole May 29 Yoruba-language cinema Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi June 10 Mount Zion’s Abattoir Kola Oyewo June 12 Theatre, film and academic work Taiwo Adeshina, “Elegbeje Ado” June 29 Traditional and historical Yoruba films Temitope Osoba August Yoruba films, dancing and production Taiwo Hassan, “Ogogo” August 23 Yoruba cinema Olu Jacobs September 16 Film, television and theatre Francis Duru October 23 Rattlesnake and other Nollywood productions

The table draws on Nigerian newspaper reports and coverage of family and industry announcements. Months are used where reviewed reports differ on the precise date. It is not an exhaustive list.

Remembering their lives and careers

Olu Jacobs died aged 84, with his wife, Joke Silva, and son announcing his passing. His career stretched across more than five decades, including work in Britain before he became a defining presence in Nigerian cinema.

Alongside Silva, he also helped establish the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

Taiwo Hassan, affectionately called Ogogo, died aged 66. His daughter confirmed his passing after the family had publicly sought assistance during his cancer treatment.

His decades of work made him a familiar figure among Yoruba film audiences.

Alexx Ekubo, who died aged 40, represented a younger generation of Nollywood leading men. His credits included A Man for the Weekend, Devil in Agbada and Afamefuna: An Nwa-Boi Story.

For comedy lovers, Davis Offor and Oby Kechere left particularly recognisable characters. Offor’s Clarus became associated with The New Masquerade, while Kechere’s appearance in Aki na Ukwa earned her the enduring Madam Koi Koi nickname.

Duru’s death brought another loss in October. Known for his role in the 1995 film Rattlesnake, he belonged to the generation whose work helped build Nollywood’s audience across Africa. His family requested prayers and understanding as they mourned.

Dzokoto’s last public appearance resurfaces

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that footage of Kwame Dzokoto’s last widely reported public appearance resurfaced after news of his death.

The video captured him at the unveiling of The 70 Slate, a film project by Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions, at the Labadi Beach Hotel on September 8, 2026.

At the time, social media users raised questions about his physical condition after seeing the footage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh