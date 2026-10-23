List of Nollywood Actors and Actresses Who Have Passed Away in 2026
- Nollywood has lost several familiar faces in 2026, including veteran actors Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Hassan and Francis Duru
- The deaths have affected different generations of performers across English-language films, Yoruba cinema and television comedy
- Their careers included memorable screen characters, theatre performances and contributions to training younger actors
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Nollywood has experienced a difficult year, with the deaths of actors whose performances entertained audiences in Nigeria, Ghana and beyond.
From established screen veterans to younger performers, the losses have affected several branches of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.
Among the latest is Francis Duru, whose family announced his death on October 23, 2026, following a brief illness. He was 57.
Below are some of the actors and actresses who have passed away this year, based on reports available as of October 23.
Nollywood stars who died in 2026
Actor
Date or month of death
Known for
Ajara Lasisi, “Aunty Ajara”
February 5
Comic and supporting roles in Yoruba films
Bamidele Oluwatope, “Okemesi”
February 24
Comedy featuring his distinctive Ekiti dialect
Davis Offor, “Clarus”
April 6
The New Masquerade
Solomon Akiyesi
April 26
Acting and film production
Oby Kechere, “Madam Koi Koi”
April 27
Aki na Ukwa
Alexx Ekubo
May
Afamefuna and The Blood Covenant
Patrick “Energy” Okoye
May
Acting, theatre and teaching
Fesogboye Oyewole
May 29
Yoruba-language cinema
Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi
June 10
Mount Zion’s Abattoir
Kola Oyewo
June 12
Theatre, film and academic work
Taiwo Adeshina, “Elegbeje Ado”
June 29
Traditional and historical Yoruba films
Temitope Osoba
August
Yoruba films, dancing and production
Taiwo Hassan, “Ogogo”
August 23
Yoruba cinema
Olu Jacobs
September 16
Film, television and theatre
Francis Duru
October 23
Rattlesnake and other Nollywood productions
The table draws on Nigerian newspaper reports and coverage of family and industry announcements. Months are used where reviewed reports differ on the precise date. It is not an exhaustive list.
Remembering their lives and careers
Olu Jacobs died aged 84, with his wife, Joke Silva, and son announcing his passing. His career stretched across more than five decades, including work in Britain before he became a defining presence in Nigerian cinema.
Alongside Silva, he also helped establish the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.
Taiwo Hassan, affectionately called Ogogo, died aged 66. His daughter confirmed his passing after the family had publicly sought assistance during his cancer treatment.
His decades of work made him a familiar figure among Yoruba film audiences.
Alexx Ekubo, who died aged 40, represented a younger generation of Nollywood leading men. His credits included A Man for the Weekend, Devil in Agbada and Afamefuna: An Nwa-Boi Story.
For comedy lovers, Davis Offor and Oby Kechere left particularly recognisable characters. Offor’s Clarus became associated with The New Masquerade, while Kechere’s appearance in Aki na Ukwa earned her the enduring Madam Koi Koi nickname.
Duru’s death brought another loss in October. Known for his role in the 1995 film Rattlesnake, he belonged to the generation whose work helped build Nollywood’s audience across Africa. His family requested prayers and understanding as they mourned.
Dzokoto’s last public appearance resurfaces
In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that footage of Kwame Dzokoto’s last widely reported public appearance resurfaced after news of his death.
The video captured him at the unveiling of The 70 Slate, a film project by Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions, at the Labadi Beach Hotel on September 8, 2026.
At the time, social media users raised questions about his physical condition after seeing the footage.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.