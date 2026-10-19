Sessinam and Lamiley, the two runners-up of the 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful legacy season, addressed their fans after missing out on the crown

Lamiley posted a selfie-style video expressing gratitude for the public support she received throughout the competition

Sessinam also broke her silence, with fans rallying behind both women and calling for special awards to be introduced in future GMB editions

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 runners-up Sessinam and Lamiley have spoken publicly for the first time since missing out on the crown in the pageant's landmark legacy season, with both women striking an upbeat tone despite the result.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 runners-up, Sessinam and Lamiley, break their silence after Abena Konadu wins the pageant's crown. Photo source: @sessinam.gmb26, @tv3ghana, @princecharming_charms

Source: Instagram

Nana Konadu of the Ashanti Region was crowned the winner of the 2026 legacy edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), beating five other regional representatives at a glittering ceremony held on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the National Theatre in Accra.

She walked away with an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car sponsored by Mac Ghana, plus a cash prize of GHC 200,000.

Sessinam of the Volta Region finished as first runner-up with GHC 100,000, while Lamiley, the representative from the Greater Accra Region, finished as the fourth runner-up with GHC 20,000.

Sessinam, Lamiley break silence after GMB loss

Volta Region contestant Sessinam was the first to address her supporters directly, sharing a video and reflecting on her journey in the 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) competition.

The first runner-up also expressed gratitude to her fans and followers for their massive support during her bid to win the pageant's ultimate crown.

She wrote:

"What an incredible journey it has been. Having the opportunity to stand on Ghana’s Most Beautiful stage and emerge as 1st Runner-Up is a moment I will forever cherish. This journey has been filled with growth, beautiful memories, cultural pride, and lessons that will stay with me for a lifetime."

"I may have come second in the competition, but the love, support, and experiences have made this journey truly priceless. To everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey, thank you for being part of my story. This is only the beginning! ❤️🙏"

Lamiley also posted a selfie-style indoor video on Monday, 19 October 2026 to address fans after failing to win the 2026 GMB crown.

Filmed in a bright, minimalist living room, the clip carried the on-screen caption "Naa Lamiley is grateful ❤️🫰🙏👑" and showed her speaking candidly to the camera with a warm, celebratory energy.

"I am so grateful for all of us and for all the support that you have shown me," she said. "Team Lamified, I am super grateful to you, and I can't thank you enough. Finally, the battle has ended. I am super grateful. This is just the beginning of something awesome."

She also spoke about her pride in representing her region.

"I'm grateful to have represented the region's grace together," Lamiley added, before signing off with an appeal to her followers: "Just keep supporting me, and let's make our lives love."

Sessinam and Lamiley draw fan praise

Sessinam similarly broke her silence following the conclusion of the competition, with fans quick to highlight her standout contributions throughout the season.

Both women drew widespread admiration for how they carried themselves during the legacy edition of the long-running TV3 Ghana pageant.

The Instagram posts of Sessinam and Lamiley's remarks after the 2026 GMB finals are below:

Reactions to Sessinam, Lamiley's GMB 2026 journey

YEN.com.gh compiled some fan reactions to the runners-up breaking their silence after the 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant below:

@fashion__de__pat wrote:

"Congrats, it's well. Don't worry, koraaa. You will do well in life. You will go places, and there are many more greater doors of opportunity waiting for you, this platform is just to showcase you to the world that there is a great woman somewhere in Ghana, wishing you more glorious years ahead. 😍😍😍😍blessed. ❤️"

@mimiflorish said:

"Congratulations on the Legacy season of GMB. @tv3_ghana 🎉 Please, can we have special awards such as the Best Performer of the Season from the next edition? If we call Queen @sessinam.gmb26, the Best Performer of the legacy season, we would not be wrong 💕. Congratulations, Queen. Indeed, the Volta region and Ghana as a nation are rich in culture and tradition. God bless TV3. God Bless Ghana."

@me_of_kings commented:

"Ghana is proud of you. You took culture and talent to the whole of Africa."

Nana Konadu speaks after 2026 GMB win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026 winner, Nana Konadu, whose victory made Bono the 11th region to produce a queen since the pageant began in 2007.

After 20 years of waiting, the crown finally came home to Bono—and Konadu’s emotional message has fans celebrating a historic win they helped make possible.

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Source: YEN.com.gh