Ernest Opoku Jnr: Veteran Gospel Singer Confuses Fans With New Mohawk Hairstyle at US Church Event
- Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr debuted a bold new mohawk hairstyle at an indoor church event in the US
- Fellow gospel artists Diana Asamoah and Jack Alolome were both present at the colourful, festive occasion
- A TikTok video captured by US-based Ghanaian personality Obaa Cee has since gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from fans
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Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr has set tongues wagging after showing up to a church event in the United States sporting a striking spiky mohawk hairstyle that has left fans doing a double take.
Footage of the occasion, filmed indoors at what appeared to be a church venue adorned with balloons and colourful stage lighting, was shared on TikTok by US-based Ghanaian social media personality Obaa Cee on Monday, October 26, 2026.
The clip captured a lively, celebratory atmosphere, with guests dressed in formal attire dancing, singing, and revelling in the festivities as veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Jack Alolome led the praises session in front of congregants.
It did not take long, however, for viewers to zero in on Ernest Opoku's bold new look as he mounted the stage in a happy mood to dance and perform alongside his colleague.
The clip went viral almost immediately, with much of the chatter centred on the dramatic departure from the image many Ghanaians associate with the long-serving gospel musician.
Ernest Opoku Jnr's new look turns heads
Fellow veteran gospel artist Diana Asamoah was also spotted at the event, and eagle-eyed viewers were quick to note Asamoah's reaction to her colleague's fresh haircut.
Her expression in the footage became a talking point of its own, with many finding her visible amusement almost as entertaining as the mohawk itself.
The TikTok video of Ernest Opoku Jnr with his new Mohawk hairstyle at the church event is below:
Fan reactions to Ernest Opoku's Mohawk
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments pouring in after the video began circulating online below:
Single she wrote:
"Nti Ernest Opoku nie anaaaa?"
Teacher Priscilla said:
"Mama Diana was laughing at him koraa😂."
Pages commented:
"See the way Diana Asamoah was looking at him."
Bombatee3 added:
"Aka asomade3 😁 Na Ernest ay3 Gangster complete."
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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sonnie Badu’s message of support for Bishop Dag Heward-Mills as a Belgian documentary about the bishop’s church network drew scrutiny.
The report prompted several Flemish cities to end rental agreements with Go Church, while the church denied the allegations. Read on to find out what Badu told the bishop and how his post was received online.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh