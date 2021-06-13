What happened to Thomas James Burris, Karen Carpenter's husband?

Thomas James Burris is an American investor and real estate mogul. He became popular in the 1980s after marrying the American singer-drummer Karen Carpenter, one the greatest vocalists of all time.

Song stylist Karen Carpenter poses with real estate developer Thomas Burris after they were married at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Photo: @Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Burris Thomas James was not famous to the public and in the American entertainment circles before his marriage to Karen. This article looks into her death and the whereabouts of her husband. For many years, Burris has been at the center of conspiracy theories surrounding her demise.

Profile summary

Full name Thomas James Burris Gender Male Famous as Karen Carpenter's husband Date of birth November 30, 1940 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 82 years (as of May 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation Businessman Eyes Blue Hair Blonde Height in feet and inches 5"11.5" Height in meters 1.82 Height in centimeters 182 Net worth $1 million - $6 million

Thomas James Burris' biography

Burris Thomas James has been private since his wife's death. The public does not know his family, educational background, and details about him.

Who is Thomas James Burris?

Burris is an American business tycoon. He is famously known as the husband of the late singer Karen Carpenter.

How old is Thomas James Burris?

James is 82 years old as of April 2023. The American real estate businessman was born on November 30, 1940.

How did Thomas Burris and Karen Carpenter meet?

Karen and Richard Carpenter (her elder brother) formed an American music group called the Carpenters. She met Burris Thomas James at Chic Ma Maison Restaurant in 1980.

Burris Thomas James' late ex-wife, Karen Carpenter. Photo: @Conwayjl63

Source: Facebook

They dated for several months and got married on August 31, 1980, in the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Burris was nine years older than her, divorced, and a father to an 18-year-old son.

Since the real estate investor was not famous, magazines and dailies wrote stories about him. Most of the stories never had solid evidence.

It was believed he underwent a vasectomy operation years before meeting the singer. She wanted children, but Thomas refused to reverse the vasectomy.

Reports also alleged that Carpenter's friends said she developed a feeding disorder due to abuse from her husband. Karen almost went bankrupt and fell into debt because her husband mishandled her money.

How long was Karen Carpenter married to her husband?

Her marriage with Burris Thomas James ended after 14 months. The couple broke up in 1981 but did not publicly disclose their reasons. Reports claimed she felt cheated when she discovered her husband's vasectomy.

Thomas Burris and Karen Carpenter's divorce

Karen filed for divorce on October 28, 1982, while at the Lenox Hill Hospital. Nevertheless, the couple never legally annulled the marriage. She died three days before signing the divorce documents.

What happened to Thomas James Burris' wife?

Her last public appearance was on January 11, 1983, at the gathering of past Grammy Award winners. The singer saw her brother for the last time on February 1, 1983, to discuss plans for a new Carpenters album.

The 32-year-old collapsed on February 4, 1983, in her bedroom at her parents' home. Paramedics were called to the scene but could not save her life. The star died from congestive heart failure caused by a longtime struggle with anorexia.

The late singer Karen Carpenter. Photo: @Fans of JUST MUSIC

Source: Facebook

Who inherited Karen Carpenter's money?

Karen Carpenter revised her will in September 1981. She left her marital home and its contents to Burris and gave everything to her parents and brother.

The actress also left her family a fortune worth $5 million - $10 million. The amount was equivalent to $15 million - $30 million in 2021. Karen A. Carpenter Memorial Foundation was established to create awareness about anorexia nervosa.

Who attended Karen Carpenter's funeral?

Carpenter was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Cypress, California. Sources claim Burris Thomas James did not attend his ex-wife's funeral. He did and even placed his wedding ring into her casket.

About a thousand mourners attended, including her friends Petula Clark, Dorothy Hamill, Olivia Newton-John, and Dionne Warwick.

What happened to Thomas James Burris?

He acquitted himself from claims that he caused Karen's death. Burris said in an interview that they drifted apart due to differences like her health issues and his work problems.

What is Thomas James Burris' net worth?

Sources estimate Burris Thomas James' worth as $1 million to $6 million.

What is Karen Carpenter's husband, Thomas James Burris, doing now?

The last time Burris was publicly seen was during Karen Carpenter's burial. He has led a private life since his ex-wife's death. Hence, the public does not know whether he remarried, closed, or continued his real estate business.

Where is Thomas James Burris now?

Thomas James Burris' latest photos are not available online. The public believes he is not on social media and intentionally avoids the limelight.

Facts about Thomas James Burris

He was nine years older than Karen Carpenter

Burris was previously married before his marriage to Carpenter

James had a son before marrying Karen

Thomas James Burris has been absent from the public eye for decades. It is believed that the real estate mogul is also off social media.

