Cata Amatista, whose real name was Catalina Fernández, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at just 25 years old

The Colombian content creator had been living with cerebellar medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumour, since 2023

Cata built a following of over three million across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, openly documenting her treatment journey

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Catalina Fernández, known online as Cata Amatista, was a 25-year-old Colombian content creator who captured the hearts of millions before her death on Thursday, November 12, 2026, following a years-long battle with brain cancer.

Colombian TikTok star Cata Amatista dies at 25 as her cause of death emerges. Image credit: Dexerto

Source: Facebook

Her family announced her passing through an emotional tribute shared on social media, confirming the death of the young creator who had spent much of her public life documenting her illness with striking honesty.

Cata Amatista's fight with cancer

Cata was diagnosed with cerebellar medulloblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumour, in 2023.

Rather than stepping back from public life, she chose to bring her followers along through every stage of her treatment, sharing updates about surgeries, chemotherapy sessions and medical procedures as they unfolded in real time.

This openness drew thousands of people to her platforms, where they offered support and encouragement throughout her fight.

At the time of her death, she had amassed more than three million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, an audience she had built through candid videos about her daily life, personal experiences and health journey.

What set Cata apart was her ability to remain connected to her community while simultaneously confronting a life-threatening illness.

She continued creating content during treatment, maintaining a presence online that many found both moving and courageous.

Tributes pour in for Cata Amatista

News of Cata's death spread quickly across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of grief from followers and fellow internet users who had watched her journey closely.

Many remembered her for the warmth and bravery with which she faced her diagnosis, as well as the genuine connection she cultivated with her online community.

Her family's announcement brought particular sadness to those who had been following her experiences since she first disclosed her condition in 2023, having witnessed both her struggles and her resilience over those years.

Cata Amatista was 25 years old.

The X post announcing the death of Cata Amatista is below.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh