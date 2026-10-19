Nana Konadu was announced as the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 at the competition's grand finale

The crowning came after weeks of cultural displays, public speaking challenges, and talent performances across the competition

As the newly crowned queen, Nana Konadu is expected to champion Ghanaian culture and engage with issues affecting communities nationwide

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Nana Konadu has been crowned the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026, claiming the title after weeks of intense competition that tested contestants on culture, intellect, and confidence.

Bono Region's Nana Konadu wins the 2026 GMB. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Bono Region's Nana Konadu wins 2026 GMB

The grand finale drew supporters, entertainment personalities, and viewers from across Ghana as the remaining finalists made their final bids for the crown.

When Nana Konadu's name was called, it marked the end of a journey that had demanded discipline, preparation, and a genuine understanding of Ghanaian heritage.

The Instagram photos are below:

Nana Konadu's Road to the GMB 2026 Crown

Throughout the competition, Nana Konadu stood out through traditional performances, public speaking engagements, and presentations that tackled social issues.

Judges assessed contestants not only on their appearance but also on their cultural knowledge, talent, and ability to speak meaningfully about matters affecting Ghanaian communities. Her consistency across those categories set her apart from a strong field of finalists.

For many viewers, GMB serves as more than a beauty pageant. The competition functions as a celebration of Ghana's diverse ethnic traditions, with contestants representing different regions and their associated customs. Each episode gives audiences a window into aspects of Ghanaian identity that might otherwise receive limited national attention.

The Instagram photos are below:

What Nana Konadu's victory means for Ghana's Most Beautiful

Nana Konadu's win places her in a role that carries real expectations beyond the crown itself. As GMB queen, she is expected to serve as a cultural ambassador, promote local traditions, and use her platform to inspire young Ghanaians to take pride in their heritage. Community engagement and advocacy are central to what the title demands.

Her achievement also underlines GMB's continued relevance as a platform that blends entertainment with cultural education, bringing together contestants from varied backgrounds to represent the richness of Ghanaian identity on a national stage.

For those who followed her progress throughout the competition, the announcement represented the payoff for weeks of investment in a contestant who made her passion for Ghanaian culture clear at every stage.

The Instagram photos are below:

List of all GMB winners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about all 19 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winners, from the pageant’s first queen in 2007 to its 2025 titleholder, and the regions they represented.

The Central, Northern and Volta regions lead the tally with three winners each.

The pageant has celebrated Ghana’s regional cultures for nearly two decades, with the Volta Region claiming its third crown in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh