If you love British movies and theatre productions, you must have come across Patrick Walshe McBride. He is a product of the British Film Institute and has appeared in several notable films and TV series. Find out facts about him that you probably didn't know, including his personal and professional life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actor Patrick W McBride. Photo: @PatrickWMcB

Source: Twitter

Who is Patrick Walshe McBride? He is a young British actor best known for his roles in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, In Between Departures, and Dracula. He is among the youngest actors who have received critical acclaim and global recognition.

Profile summary

Full name: Patrick Walshe McBride

Patrick Walshe McBride Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 22 October 1986

22 October 1986 Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)

36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: England, The United Kingdom

England, The United Kingdom Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 6' 2"

6' 2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 135

135 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Body measurements in inches: 42-30-38

42-30-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 106-76-96

106-76-96 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel School: Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Guildhall School of Music and Drama University: University of Cambridge

University of Cambridge Profession: Actor

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Patrick Walshe McBride's biography

Patrick Walshe McBride 22 October 1986 in the United Kingdom. He is 36 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Education

Following his elementary education, the actor attended Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, England, for his secondary education. He later enrolled at the University of Cambridge, where he received his first BA in Asian and Middle Eastern Studies (Oriental Studies).

Patrick also has a certificate in improv comedy and a Stage Combat Proficiency Certificate (Silver).

The actor took part in several plays while in school, which helped him hone his acting skills. At Guildhall School, he took on the following roles:

Nicholas Nickleby Part Two as Ned Cheeryble

as Ned Cheeryble Blood Wedding as Woodcutter

as Woodcutter As You Like It as Orlando

as Orlando The Diary of Samuel Pepys as Samuel Pepys

as Samuel Pepys Company as David

as David Oedipus Rex as Kreon

as Kreon The Country Wife as Sparkish

as Sparkish The Philanderer as Charteris

as Charteris Private Lives as Victor

as Victor The Seagull as Trigorin

as Trigorin Harvest as William

as William The Mystery Plays as Jesus and Satan

Career

Actor Patrick Walshe McBride. Photo: @PatrickWMcB

Source: Twitter

Patrick's acting career continued after he graduated from college. Below is a list of his acting credits after school.

2014 - Inspector Lewis as Luke Burgess

as Luke Burgess 2016 - Holby City as Phoenix Hill

as Phoenix Hill 2016 - Between Departures as William

as William 2018 - Pixies as Tristan

as Tristan 2019 - Backdraft 2 as Dylan

as Dylan 2019 - Giri/Haji as Paul

as Paul 2019 - Lake of Death as Bjorn

as Bjorn 2020 - Dracula as Lord Ruthven

as Lord Ruthven 2018 to 2020 - Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators as Sebastian Brudenell

In addition, according to Patrick Walshe McBride's interview with Revels in Hand, the actor has several theatre credits. They are as follows:

Photograph 51 starring Nicole Kidman (Noel Coward, West End)

starring Nicole Kidman (Noel Coward, West End) Great Expectations (West Yorkshire Playhouse)

(West Yorkshire Playhouse) The Winter's Tale (Sheffield Crucible)

(Sheffield Crucible) Harold and Maude (Charing Cross)

(Charing Cross) Present Laughter (Theatre Royal bath and Tour)

(Theatre Royal bath and Tour) Almost, Maine Go People's production (Park Theatre)

Did Patrick McBride leave Shakespeare and Hathaway?

No. The actor is still in the Shakespeare and Hathaway cast, and he plays Sebastian Brudenell.

The young actor has played various roles in his short career, including married couples and gay characters. Such portrayals of characters have piqued the public's interest in his romantic relationships.

Who is Patrick Walshe McBride's partner?

Unfortunately, the star hasn't shared any personal information about whether he is seeing anybody. However, after his role as a gay guy in the Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators series, fans were curious about Patrick Walshe McBride's relationship status.

Is Patrick Walshe McBride gay? Unfortunately, there is no proof that the star actor is gay because he does not share his personal information.

What happened to Patrick Walshe McBride?

Actor Patrick W McBride in a mirror selfie. Photo: @PatrickWMcB

Source: Twitter

Currently, the star is involved in theatre productions and has featured in The Blackmail. Patrick plays the blackmailer, a gay character who hides his status in a 1920's society.

What is Patrick Walshe McBride's net worth?

Unfortunately, there is no reliable source to confirm or estimate the young actor's net worth. But if his career is something to go by, the star is alleged to be worth between $2 to $10 million.

Fast facts about Patrick Walshe McBride

Who is Patrick Walshe McBride? He is a young British actor best known for his roles in Shakespeare & Hathaway and Dracula. Who is Patrick Walshe McBride married to? The actor's love life is secret, and not much is known. Did Patrick McBride leave Shakespeare and Hathaway? No. Patrick is still in the cast of Shakespeare and Hathaway. How old is Patrick Walshe McBride? The star is 36 years old as of 2022. Is Patrick Walshe McBride Irish? No. The entertainer is British in nationality. What is Patrick Walshe McBride's birthplace? He was born in England.

Patrick Walshe McBride is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry in the United Kingdom. His ability to play a variety of roles has helped him achieve stardom. As a result, his fan base is growing by the day, and critics believe he has the potential to become a future star.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about Sydney Sweeney's life. She is an actress from the United States who debuted in 2018 and has since taken the world by storm. Her breakthrough role was in Euphoria, which received praise and critical acclaim from critics.

Learn everything there is to know about the actress, including her age, height, net worth, movies/TV shows, and latest updates.

Source: YEN.com.gh