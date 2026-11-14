A video of Thomas Partey's wife attending her father-in-law's final funeral rites in a sleek all-black outfit caught attention online

A Ghanaian blogger shared the footage on Instagram on November 13, 2026, drawing thousands of admiring comments about her appearance

Her choice to wear high heels to the traditional ceremony has sparked a debate about customs and expectations for foreign wives in Ghana

Thomas Partey's wife has become a talking point in Ghana after footage of her at the final funeral rites of her father-in-law began circulating on social media.

Some admirers praised her striking looks, while others questioned her footwear choice at the traditional ceremony.

Thomas Partey's wife, Janine Mackson, trends with her high heels at his dad's funeral. Photo credit: @koneblogger.

Source: Instagram

Thomas Partey's wife rocks 16-inch heels to funeral

A Ghanaian blogger shared the video on Instagram on November 13, 2026, showing the Black Stars vice-captain's wife walking through a parking lot area dressed head to toe in black, wearing leather pants, a black top, sunglasses and heels.

The post drew significant engagement almost immediately, with Ghanaians split between showering her with compliments and expressing mild concern over whether high heels were appropriate attire for such a solemn, culturally significant occasion.

The Instagram post is below:

Partey's wife draws admiration at funeral rites

For many, the conversation began and ended with how good she looked. Comments praising her appearance flooded the post, with several users pointing out that she stood out favourably compared to local celebrities.

The debate, however, quickly expanded beyond aesthetics, touching on the expectations placed on foreign wives who marry into Ghanaian families and whether they fully observe local customs at traditional events such as funeral rites.

Final funeral rites hold deep cultural weight in Ghana, with specific expectations around dress, behaviour and conduct that vary by ethnic group and family tradition.

Wearing heels at such a ceremony drew some gentle pushback from commenters who felt the occasion called for more grounded, modest footwear in line with local practice.

The Instagram post is below:

Who is Thomas Partey's wife, Janine Mackson?

Thomas Partey's wife is British model and social media personality Janine Mackson, who reportedly married the Ghanaian footballer in July 2025 in Marbella, Spain.

Janine first attracted widespread attention because of her relationship with the former Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder. However, she has also built a profile of her own in the modelling and social media industries. She is reportedly represented by the UK-based modelling agency Body London.

The couple are believed to have started dating in 2022 but kept their romance largely away from the public eye. Their relationship became more widely known in October 2023 when Janine shared news of her pregnancy. They welcomed a baby girl on January 23, 2024.

In May 2024, Partey proposed to Janine during a romantic beachside holiday, marking another important milestone in their relationship.

Although Janine generally keeps her private life away from the spotlight, she has occasionally appeared alongside Partey at important family occasions.

Their relationship has attracted public interest, particularly as the footballer balances his professional career with family life.

The Instagram post is below:

Black Stars players attend Partey's dad funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Stars players’ show of support for Thomas Partey at his father’s funeral in the Eastern Region, a day after Ghana defeated Somalia.

The team’s visit came less than 24 hours after their 2-0 qualifying win, with Partey having played the full match.

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Source: YEN.com.gh