A new video has captured Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong visiting Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) at the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President in Ghana on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Moesha had not seen the fashion icon in three years, with the reunion marking a visible step forward in her widely followed recovery journey

Popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa shared the indoor selfie-style clip, which has drawn warm reactions from fans praying for her full healing

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A fresh video of Moesha Boduong has surfaced online, showing the Ghanaian socialite and model in good spirits during a surprise visit to see Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) at the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, reigniting public conversation about her ongoing recovery.

A new update on socialite Moesha Boduong's condition emerges during her visit to KOD's office. Photo source: @moesha_boduong_daily1, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, was filmed indoors in a selfie style on a couch within what appears to be an office setting.

Both Moesha Boduong, who appeared to be making significant steps in her recovery, and her host KOD were seated closely together, speaking in warm, appreciative tones throughout the short exchange.

Moesha Boduong's reunion with KOD after years

Diaspora Affairs Director KOD shared that the two had not physically seen each other in roughly three years, explaining that the intention was to push Moesha out of her comfort zone rather than go to her.

"We wanted her to get out of her comfort zone until she came back," he said, adding that the pair had nonetheless remained in constant contact throughout that period to ensure she was doing well.

He also used the moment to publicly acknowledge those who have supported Moesha during her difficult period during their meeting at the Diaspora Affairs Office.

While noting that he would not name everyone, he made a point of singling out Chief Billy Moody and a person named Caroline, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their backing.

"We don't take it for granted," he said of the support she has received. "She's on her way to recover. She's getting there."

Moesha also appealed to God for healing from the health problem that has plagued her life in recent years.

The Instagram video of Moesha Boduong's reunion with KOD at the Diaspora Affairs office is below:

Reactions to Moesha Boduong's latest video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from fans who responded to the video of Moesha Boduong's visit below:

@awurama_gorgeous wrote:

"Wishing you a speedy and complete recovery, Moesha. You're loved ❤️❤️❤️."

@missdente said:

"She is looking so good. May God perfect your healing 🙌."

@yaa_biwt_1 commented:

"She is healed in Jesus' name. Even the sitting position tells a lot."

@itz_bridgiton added:

"Love to see her health improving. Give time, and you will be healed in Jesus' name."

Moesha Boduong asks for miracle from God

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Moesha Boduong’s video, shared by Ghanaian blogger Delay Ba, and the wave of prayers and encouragement it prompted online.

After once commanding the spotlight as one of Ghana’s best-known socialites, Moesha’s relative absence from public life had left many fans concerned.

Her rare appearance reignited hopes among followers for her recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh