Moesha Boduong: New Update on Socialite's Condition Emerges During Visit to KOD's Office in Video
- A new video has captured Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong visiting Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) at the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President in Ghana on Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Moesha had not seen the fashion icon in three years, with the reunion marking a visible step forward in her widely followed recovery journey
- Popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa shared the indoor selfie-style clip, which has drawn warm reactions from fans praying for her full healing
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A fresh video of Moesha Boduong has surfaced online, showing the Ghanaian socialite and model in good spirits during a surprise visit to see Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) at the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, reigniting public conversation about her ongoing recovery.
The clip, shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, was filmed indoors in a selfie style on a couch within what appears to be an office setting.
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Both Moesha Boduong, who appeared to be making significant steps in her recovery, and her host KOD were seated closely together, speaking in warm, appreciative tones throughout the short exchange.
Moesha Boduong's reunion with KOD after years
Diaspora Affairs Director KOD shared that the two had not physically seen each other in roughly three years, explaining that the intention was to push Moesha out of her comfort zone rather than go to her.
"We wanted her to get out of her comfort zone until she came back," he said, adding that the pair had nonetheless remained in constant contact throughout that period to ensure she was doing well.
He also used the moment to publicly acknowledge those who have supported Moesha during her difficult period during their meeting at the Diaspora Affairs Office.
While noting that he would not name everyone, he made a point of singling out Chief Billy Moody and a person named Caroline, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their backing.
"We don't take it for granted," he said of the support she has received. "She's on her way to recover. She's getting there."
Moesha also appealed to God for healing from the health problem that has plagued her life in recent years.
The Instagram video of Moesha Boduong's reunion with KOD at the Diaspora Affairs office is below:
Reactions to Moesha Boduong's latest video
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from fans who responded to the video of Moesha Boduong's visit below:
@awurama_gorgeous wrote:
"Wishing you a speedy and complete recovery, Moesha. You're loved ❤️❤️❤️."
@missdente said:
"She is looking so good. May God perfect your healing 🙌."
@yaa_biwt_1 commented:
"She is healed in Jesus' name. Even the sitting position tells a lot."
@itz_bridgiton added:
"Love to see her health improving. Give time, and you will be healed in Jesus' name."
Moesha Boduong asks for miracle from God
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Moesha Boduong’s video, shared by Ghanaian blogger Delay Ba, and the wave of prayers and encouragement it prompted online.
After once commanding the spotlight as one of Ghana’s best-known socialites, Moesha’s relative absence from public life had left many fans concerned.
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Her rare appearance reignited hopes among followers for her recovery.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh