Mfantsipim School's multimillion-cedi sports complex is gradually taking shape in Cape Coast

The ultramodern facility features a football pitch, basketball court, and eight-lane athletics track

The project, funded by the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association, aims to improve sporting infrastructure and develop young athletes

The multimillion-cedi Kwabotwe Centre of Sports Excellence at Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast is taking shape, with footage showing construction work progressing around the school's football pitch.

Inside Mfantsipim School's multimillion-cedi sports complex under construction. Image credit: NSMQ Ghana, Askghmedia

Source: UGC

The video shows heavy machinery working on the athletics oval, while workers continue developing surrounding areas and spectator facilities. The project is being funded by the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA).

A major investment in school sports

The centre is designed to bring several sporting disciplines together on one campus. Its planned facilities include a FIFA-standard football pitch, a FIBA-standard basketball court and an international-standard eight-lane synthetic athletics track.

MOBA launched the initiative in 2020 to improve sporting infrastructure at Mfantsipim and provide opportunities for other schools in Cape Coast.

The basketball court and artificial-turf football pitch were completed in earlier phases, while subsequent work has focused on the athletics oval and associated infrastructure.

According to the Ghana News Agency, the athletics phase was estimated at GH¢15 million when plans were announced in 2023.

Hopes for future athletes

Beyond hosting competitions, the centre is expected to provide a better environment for students to train, develop their abilities and pursue sporting ambitions.

Speaking about the project in 2022, then headmaster Rev. Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo said:

"We are getting nearer to having a sports complex which is second to none."

The latest footage offers a glimpse of that ambition becoming reality, although work at the site is ongoing.

Watch the X video below:

Once completed, the complex could strengthen inter-school competitions and expand access to modern sporting facilities across Cape Coast.

Mfantsipim old boy sponsors NSMQ team’s Dubai trip

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz have also been rewarded with a free trip to Dubai.

After their NSMQ victory, the students have been showered with a series of gifts.

Aside from the ultimate prize, the representatives received scholarships, money, laptops, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and now a fully sponsored trip to Dubai.

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Source: YEN.com.gh