Kanye West invited rock artiste Marilyn Manson and friend Justin Bieber for the new season of Sunday Service on Halloween weekend

Justin Bieber led the prayers thanking God for his love and grace while casting out demonic activities

Manson is a controversial figure being an honorary priest of the Church of Satan, and his presence left many fans stunned

Kanye West is back to holding his Sunday Service concerts, and this time he was not the only star.

Kanye West is back to hosting the Sunday Service concerts. Photo: @ruinedbyjb.

According to Page Six, the rapper invited his close pal Justin Bieber and rock artiste Marilyn Manson on Sunday, October 31, for a prayer service on Halloween.

The artistes and their backup singers were dressed in white outfits as they wrapped hands around each other and said a prayer.

In a video shared on Twitter, one could hear Bieber thanking God for His grace, power, peace and forgiveness as he led the prayer.

Bieber's powerful prayer also saw him thanking God for never leaving them and praising Jesus's name while casting out all demonic activities.

Controversial rock artiste

However, Manson is a controversial figure being an honorary priest of the Church of Satan and several accusations being levelled against him.

Bieber is a veteran of the famous services, and there was no surprise to see him join his friend.

The live event broadcasted on Pay TV, and one can also download it to watch for a fee of KSh 1.1k.

Lately, Kanye has been displaying new footwear, and everyone at the event was seen donning the boots.

Kanye dons weird prosthetic mask

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper was spotted renowned rapper Kanye West was spotted donning a weird mask while walking at an airport.

Being October, the Halloween month, many have been showing off early their weird masks, and Kanye seems to be one of them.

According to Page Six, the rapper was spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on October 18.

The rapper was donning a creepy prosthetic caucasian mask as he got a cab ride.

Before that, the controversial artiste had been spotted in the 'normal' COVID-19 mask before he disappeared, only to show up in the weird mask.

