Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, got many people gushing over their plush car, which they arrived in at the launch of the TECNO Phantom V Fold

They arrived in a black 2023 registered Mercedes AMG G63

Many people gushed over how sparkling the car looked in the video, while others gushed over how lovely they are as a couple

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife arrived in a plush car that caught the attention of many car lovers on social media.

Stonebwoy and wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, ride in a Mercedes AMG G63

As a TECNO Brand Ambassador, Stonebwoy and his ever-gorgeous wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, were there to support the launch of the Phantom V Fold.

The event was dubbed a Glam Cocktail Party that saw many industry players and brand ambassadors unveil TECNO's new product.

Arriving at the venue, Soho, the 'More Of You' crooner and the mother of their two children were captured arriving in a 2023 registered Mercedes AMG G63.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, arriving at the TECNO event in a 2023 registered Mercedes AMG G63.

Ghanaians react to the video of Stonebwoy and his wife arriving in a plush car

Many people admired the plush Mercedes Benz they arrived in and dropped lovely compliments about the car.

Others also commented about how they arrived at the venue. They were of the opinion that Stonebwoy and his wife had a disagreement, and this showed in their demeanour when they arrived.

Meanwhile, others overlooked that incident and spoke about their admiration for the couple as they termed their relationship as 'goals'.

jeffkoffijones stated:

Dis is wat we call wen moni enter love, love is sweet… dis is wat Davido mean… God bless me with moni so that I can flex wid my future wife like dis … Amen

mee.kaycollections said:

She’s soo pretty

ernestbediakojr remarked:

Did they fight in the car?

iceman5064 stated:

Love go be sweet o

big_shedoo said:

Beautiful couple

afiaowusua_gyan said:

Such a sweet car

vellydricka260 commented:

See G63

son_of_trappy_lord said:

Heavvy ❤️

don_filli remarked:

@stonebwoy abeg waa learn to hold your wife’s hand no matter the situation Efonye. Everything shows that you two weren’t okay before arriving. Dope appearance, though. Bhim to the world

