Ghanaian rapper Medikal has shared some details about Fella Makafui's slimming tea business

The 31-year-old musician disclosed that he gave his ex-wife cash to import the products abroad

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's trending video on X

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has revealed how much he invested in his ex-wife Fella Makafui's slimming tea business without asking for any returns.

The father-of-one added that he sincerely wanted his ex-wife to be an independent woman who doesn't feel intimated when she is with her friends.

Fella Makafui slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Medikal recounted that on some occasions, Fella Makafui wanted to give him 10,000 or GH¢ as profit from her business, but he rejected the money.

The Omo Ada hitmaker sincerely added that he was impressed by her actions and was ready to do everything possible to support her.

Watch the video below;

Medikal talks about how Fella Makafui insisted on doing liposuction

Ghanaian rapper Medikal reiterated that he didn't want Fella Makafui to do liposuction, but she insisted, and he had no other option but to pay for it.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's video talking about investing in Fella Makafui's business

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@PKSocrates

Lol those tea tea stuff she dey sell to people noh dey work? ei

@eli_ayamba

Them go go do surgery then dey advertise Flat tummy tea concoction give these young ladies.

@mayormmoni

Sister @fellamakafui_. you bi bad market pAa giving this small gals alo pressure with ur hard botos .

@T0012614929902

So all this while ebi surgery fella do wey she come Dey do ads give flat tummy medicines…. Ei Charley.

@SheedA354

@deborahvanessa7. better pass this, Fela whatever oh far better no bbl js natural body purrr

@Mcdreamy2

She dey advertise flat tummy but she dey do surgery herh

Medikal Reveals How He Was Forced To Paid GH¢390300 For Fella To Do Liposuction After Delivery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian artist Medikal has disclosed on social media the opulent lifestyle of his ex-wife.

The Omo Ada hitmaker revealed that he sponsored her liposuction in Turkey to be a loving and supporting spouse.

Social media users have commented on Medikal's devastating video trending on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh