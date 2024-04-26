Gospel musician Diana Asamoah got her junior pastor Rev Eric Asante arrested for stealing GH¢4k from her MoMo wallet in her absence

In a video circulating online, Rev Asante was in handcuffs at the Tesano Police Station

In another video, the gospel singer explained the role of the junior pastor and how he was able to steal from her

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has showered unending praises on the vice-president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for saving her life and her finances due to his digitalisation initiative.

Diana Asamoah and her junior pastor Rev Eric Asante. Image Credit: Ghpage News and Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Source: Facebook

Details of why Diana Asamoah got her junior pastor arrested

Taking to social media, Diana Asamoah noted that her junior pastor, Rev Eric Asante, who also served as her assistant, robbed her of GH¢4,000 from her mobile money wallet.

She noted that if not for Dr Bawumia's digitalisation initiative, it would have been a challenge to arrest her junior pastor.

"Due to Bawumia's digitalisation and the grace of the Holy Spirit, everything is simple these days. He (Rev Asante) confessed that he saw my mobile money pin while I was making a transaction, and in my absence, he transferred GH¢4,000. I know he was going to use the money to enjoy and spend lavishly on women,” Diana Asamoah stated.

Speaking about the role Rev Asante plays in her church, the Pentecost Gya hitmaker noted that he translates her sermons from Twi to English for the congregation and that he is also the bible reader.

“He speaks in tongues. In some cases when I am not around, he takes charge. However, this is neither the first nor second time, that he has stolen from me. hen he commits such offences, he cries for mercy, goes on his knees and begs me to forgive him, which I do," she said.

A video circulating on social media showed the junior pastor in handcuffs at the Tesano Police Station. Also, in the video, the gospel singer could be heard shouting that if Rev Asante is not arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS), he might contact assassins who would threaten her life.

Below is a video of Diana Asamoah explaining the incident that led to the arrest of RevAsante.

New twist: How Henry Fitz and wife took GH¢25k from Serwaa and still shared video

YEN.com.gh reported that media perosnality Serwaa Amihere has officially lodged a complaint to the police over her leaked viral video.

The police have subsequently charged Henry Fitz and two others for extorting money from Serwaa and still leaking her video.

The second accused, Candylove Ababio, said to be Fitz's wife, is said to have received the money on a number she uses.

Source: YEN.com.gh