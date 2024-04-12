An old picture of King Promise without his signature bald look has surfaced on the internet

In the picture, the Paris crooner looked humble as he wore a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers with sneakers

Many people were left in awe after seeing the old picture such that they could not hold back their laughter

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise's old picture of him with hair and a nicely shaped hairline has caused a stir on social media.

King Promise's old picture surfaces

In the old picture of King Promise, he wore a long-sleeved blue and white striped shirt with the sleeves on both arms folded.

He rocked the shirt with a navy blue pair of trousers and black sneakers with white soles. The Terminator crooner kept a straight look in the picture as he posed elegantly for the camera.

It is not certain at which moment this picture was taken, but from the setting, it could have been taken during a time when King Promise was a student at Central University or at his church, factoring in how he was dressed.

Below is an old picture of King Promise with hair.

Reactions to an old photo of King Promise with hair

Many people could not hold back their laughter after seeing the old picture of King Promise with hair and a nicely shaped hairline.

Below are some of the reactions to the old picture:

ami_deladem1 said:

When the King wasn’t promising

eleasaican_ said:

When he wasn’t king in the land that was promised

howplannedareyou_ said:

Terminator man that. Church boy don turn terminator dey deliver pass doctor

madam_abenaa said:

Esther is now establishing

wolfn.ative said:

Picture wei de3 sofo ba promise

nanayaaakwaboah said:

Oh so King Promise you have hair

"So kind": King Promise settled the fees of a Level 300 UEW student

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician King Promise won the hearts of many Ghanaians when he settled the tuition fees of a Level 300 UEW student known as Mensah Sampson.

Mr Sampson shared a document showing the amount he owed, and when King Promise was done with the payment, he shared a screenshot of successfully transferring the funds.

Many people hailed him for the kind gesture, while others also commented about their financial problems.

In an exclusive interview, an educationist lauded King Promises's gesture and threw more light on how Ghana could improve the scholarship system.

