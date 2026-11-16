2026 YEN Entertainment Awards: How to Vote for Your Favourite Stars in Their Nominated Categories
- YEN.com.gh has unveiled the nominees for the fifth edition of its annual YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs), now trimmed to 10 categories
- The shortlist features major Ghanaian stars, including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Wendy Shay and Medikal, among others
- Public voting opened on Monday, November 16, and runs until Friday, 4 December 2026, with winners set to be announced later
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YEN.com.gh has officially unveiled the nominees for the 2026 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs), marking the fifth consecutive year of the annual celebration of Ghanaian entertainment talent.
This edition comes with a notable change in format: the number of categories has been scaled back from 15 in 2025 to 10, with a total of 50 nominees competing across those categories for the top honours.
The shortlist brings together some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.
Artists and personalities including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Opoku Bilson, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Lisa Quama, Lil Win, Ama Shakur, and Kweku Smoke are all in the running, alongside several other notable figures.
The public voting window opened on Monday, November 16, 2026, and will remain open until Friday, 4 December 2026.
Winners will be formally announced in December 2026.
Voting Instructions for 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards
How to Vote in the 2026 YEN Entertainment Awards
Voting is free and open to the public through the dedicated YEN Entertainment Awards website.
Here is a step-by-step guide to casting your vote:
1. Visit the official awards website.
2. Browse through the categories by scrolling down the main page.
3. Click the "Vote Now" button for your chosen category.
4. Select your preferred nominee from the list.
5. Click the "Vote" button.
6. Complete the captcha verification to confirm your vote.
Once you solve the captcha, your vote is automatically registered.
Each voter is encouraged to review all 10 categories before submitting their choices, ensuring their favourite talent gets the recognition they deserve.
Summary of YEN Entertainment Awards voting process
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh