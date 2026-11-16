YEN.com.gh has unveiled the nominees for the fifth edition of its annual YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs), now trimmed to 10 categories

The shortlist features major Ghanaian stars, including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Wendy Shay and Medikal, among others

Public voting opened on Monday, November 16, and runs until Friday, 4 December 2026, with winners set to be announced later

YEN.com.gh has officially unveiled the nominees for the 2026 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs), marking the fifth consecutive year of the annual celebration of Ghanaian entertainment talent.

How to vote for your favourite stars in their nominated categories in the 2026 YEN Entertainment Awards

Source: Original

This edition comes with a notable change in format: the number of categories has been scaled back from 15 in 2025 to 10, with a total of 50 nominees competing across those categories for the top honours.

The shortlist brings together some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Artists and personalities including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Opoku Bilson, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Lisa Quama, Lil Win, Ama Shakur, and Kweku Smoke are all in the running, alongside several other notable figures.

The public voting window opened on Monday, November 16, 2026, and will remain open until Friday, 4 December 2026.

Winners will be formally announced in December 2026.

Voting Instructions for 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

How to Vote in the 2026 YEN Entertainment Awards

Voting is free and open to the public through the dedicated YEN Entertainment Awards website.

Here is a step-by-step guide to casting your vote:

1. Visit the official awards website.

2. Browse through the categories by scrolling down the main page.

3. Click the "Vote Now" button for your chosen category.

4. Select your preferred nominee from the list.

5. Click the "Vote" button.

6. Complete the captcha verification to confirm your vote.

Once you solve the captcha, your vote is automatically registered.

Each voter is encouraged to review all 10 categories before submitting their choices, ensuring their favourite talent gets the recognition they deserve.

Summary of YEN Entertainment Awards voting process

2026 YEN Entertainment Awards: How to Vote for Your Favourite Stars in Their Nominated Categories

Source: Original

2026 YEN Entertainment Awards: How to Vote for Your Favourite Stars in Their Nominated Categories

Source: Original

2026 YEN Entertainment Awards: How to Vote for Your Favourite Stars in Their Nominated Categories

Source: Original

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Source: YEN.com.gh