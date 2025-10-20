Will Sonbuchner's wife and the mystery around Sonny Side's marriage

Will Sonbuchner's wife remains a mystery to fans of the Best Ever Food Review Show. Though Sonny Side mentioned being married on several occasions, he has never revealed her identity. They prefer to keep their relationship private, with no public appearances or social media mentions, fuelling ongoing curiosity.

Will Sonbuchner, aka Sonny Side of Best Ever Food Review Show, mid-meal with his signature red bandana. Photo: @BestEverFoodReviewShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Will Sonbuchner, known as Sonny Side, is married, but his wife's identity remains private .

. He revealed that his wife is Vietnamese and occasionally helps film content for his YouTube channel behind the scenes.

and occasionally helps for his YouTube channel behind the scenes. Sonny met his wife in Vietnam shortly after moving there to build his content career.

shortly after moving there to build his content career. The couple welcomed their daughter, Layla, in December 2024.

Will Sonbuchner's profile summary

Full name Will Sonbuchner Nickname Sonny Side Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 1984 Age 41 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth St. Cloud, Minnesota, USA Current residence Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings One Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Children One School Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Profession YouTuber, filmmaker, producer, director Instagram @besteverfoodreviewshow X (Twitter) @SonnySided

Who is Will Sonbuchner's wife?

Will "Sonny Side" Sonbuchner keeps his wife's identity out of the spotlight. He hasn't publicly shared her name, but fans have picked up a few details through his videos and social media. She occasionally works behind the camera for the Best Ever Food Review Show, helping film content.

Will Sonbuchner, creator of Best Ever Food Review Show, captured here between filming prep and a celebratory bite. Photo: @BestEverFoodReviewShow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sonny honours her preference for privacy by excluding personal details from his content. In late 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter, Layla.

What is Will Sonbuchner's wife's nationality?

Will Sonbuchner's wife is Vietnamese. He has confirmed her nationality in several public contexts, including replies to viewers on his YouTube channel and, most clearly, during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Will "Sonny Side" Sonbuchner fronts the Best Ever Food Review Show with signature grit and global flavour. Photo: @BestEverFoodReviewShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While discussing language barriers and living in Vietnam (episode #1925), Will explained that he has tried to learn Vietnamese but finds it far more difficult than Korean. In doing so, he explicitly mentioned that his wife is Vietnamese and used her as a reference point for understanding local culture and pronoun use.

So my wife is Vietnamese, and what's amazing about speaking Vietnamese in Vietnam is that you will be ridiculed immediately. I speak Korean much better than Vietnamese. Vietnamese is really difficult.

What is Will Sonbuchner's wife's ethnicity?

Will Sonbuchner's wife is of Asian ethnicity. While he keeps her identity private, Sonny has openly acknowledged her Vietnamese heritage, which occasionally influences the cultural elements featured in his content.

How did Sonny meet his wife?

Sonny Side captures a moment of adventure in the Philippines, pointing skyward beside a ferry. Photo: @BestEverFoodReviewShow on Facebook

Source: UGC

Will Sonbuchner met his wife in Vietnam shortly after moving there to build his YouTube career. At the time, he had been living in the country for about a year and was still trying to get his YouTube channel off the ground.

He revealed during an interview:

Oh, this is so embarrassing. It was back when I was really just been here for maybe a year, and I was trying to get my channel going, and I tried to use my channel as a way to, like, make her think I was cool. So I sent her some videos that I shot in Hoi An. I'd be like, hey, look, I do a show. No big deal… even though it was, looking back, so cringe-worthy.

Who is Will Sonbuchner's child?

Will Sonbuchner is a father to one daughter, Layla. He announced her birth in December 2024, sharing a rare glimpse into his personal life. In a heartfelt Instagram post dated 1 December, he wrote:

Thank you to my wife for bringing such a beautiful being into our lives. My respect for women who have gone through pregnancy and given birth has 100Xed. Welcome to the world, my little lady, Layla. I love you so much.

FAQs

Who is Sonny Side? He is an American YouTuber, filmmaker, and host of the Best Ever Food Review Show, known for exploring global cuisine with humour and insight. What is the Best Ever Food Review Show's host's real name? The real name of the host of the Best Ever Food Review Show is William "Sonny" Sonbuchner. Who is Sonny Side's wife? His wife remains unnamed and out of the public eye. While Will Sonbuchner mentioned his marriage on several occasions, he has never revealed her wife's identity. Is Will Sonbuchner's wife Vietnamese? Sonny from the Best Ever Food Review Show has publicly stated that his wife is Vietnamese. Where can I find Will Sonbuchner's wife's picture? You cannot see pictures of Will Sonbuchner's wife because he deliberately keeps her out of the public eye. Who is Sonny's ex-wife? As of late 2025, there is no public information indicating that Will "Sonny" Sonbuchner has an ex-wife. Why does Sonny Side wear a bandana? Sonny initially started wearing a bandana to manage sweating in the humid climate of Southeast Asia. It has since become his iconic on-screen "uniform" and a key part of his brand. How much does Sonny make on YouTube? There are no publicly confirmed figures for Sonny Side's exact income from the Best Ever Food Review Show.

YouTuber Will Sonbuchner's wife is publicly unknown, and he rarely discusses his marriage. He told Joe Rogan in 2023 that he had married a few years ago, but never provided any timeline. The couple keeps their relationship private, away from the spotlight of his food adventures. In late 2024, Sonny posted the birth of her daughter, revealing her name as Layla.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article exploring the life of Carson Wentz's wife, Madison Oberg. A former missionary with a heart for service, Madison met the NFL quarterback during a humanitarian trip to Haiti in 2017.

Her relationship with Wentz has drawn admiration, built on shared faith, quiet devotion, and family values. Discover the story behind their bond and how they stay grounded beyond the spotlight.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh