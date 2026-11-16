A.A. Dorothy, popularly known as Ahenfie, clinched the Miss Malaika Ghana 2026 crown at a grand finale held on Sunday, November 15, 2026

Ahenfie beat nine other finalists at the Aura Night event held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra to take the title

Beyond modelling, the new queen is a licensed teacher, podcast host and content creator with big social impact ambitions

A.A Dorothy, popularly known as Ahenfie, has been crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2026 after outshining nine other finalists at a glittering grand finale held on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in Accra.

Ahenfie wins Miss Malaika Ghana 2026: All to know about the Aura Queen. Image credit: Miss Malaika Ghana

Source: Facebook

The event, billed as The Aura Night, took place at The Palms Convention Centre inside La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and was held under the theme

The Aura Season. Ahenfie defeated fellow finalists Ruky, Senam, Addison, Angela, Naa Lamioko, Abena, Enam, Tricia and Boatemaa to claim the coveted title, succeeding 2025 winner Akosua Arhin.

Who is Ahenfie, Miss Malaika Ghana 2026?

The newly crowned queen is far more than a beauty pageant winner. Ahenfie works as a licensed teacher, model, content creator and podcast host, bringing a range of professional experiences to her public profile.

She runs the D&A Podcast, a platform she uses to connect with audiences, explore ideas around personal development and inspire her listeners.

She has described herself as a woman who dared to dream, and her commitment to encouraging others forms a core part of her identity both on and off camera.

She is also from Bono Region.

Ahenfie's vision for a foundation

One of Ahenfie's most telling ambitions sits outside the world of modelling entirely.

She hopes to establish the Faith and Hope Foundation, an initiative designed to support children from underserved communities by providing them with basic school essentials.

Her goal is to make learning more accessible for pupils who may otherwise go without the materials they need to succeed.

This vision ties directly into her work as a teacher, giving her first-hand insight into the gap between what children need and what they can actually access.

With her Miss Malaika Ghana 2026 crown now secured, Ahenfie steps into a prominent public role that offers a wider stage for her work in education, broadcasting and social impact.

The Facebook video of Ahenfie being crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2026 winner is below.

Konadu wins GMB 2026, Facts about the finalists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the six finalists in the 2026 Ghana’s Most Beautiful competition, including winner Nana Konadu and the representatives from five other regions.

The 20-year-old UPSA student won an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and GHC 200,000. Her proposed Rising Phoenix project aims to support single mothers, persons with disabilities and autistic children.

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Source: YEN.com.gh